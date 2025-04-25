Coach Prime humbly takes Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Draft day 1 disappointment in stride, drops 3-word reaction to lift his spirits 

The Sanders household didn't expect Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner, to remain undrafted after Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft. The quarterback and his father, Deion Sanders, are taking the disappointment in stride.

Shortly after the first night of the draft wound up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, "Coach Prime" posted a video where Shedeur can be seen addressing friends and family gathered in Colorado to celebrate his potential draft selection. Sanders posted a three-word gratitude-filled message to cap off the day.

"Thank You God," he wrote.

Shedeur Sanders addressed the disappointment, saying:

"We all didn’t expect this, of course. But I feel like with God, anything is possible — everything is possible. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. And under no circumstance — we all know — this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand we’re on to bigger and better things.

"Tomorrow’s the day. We’re going to be happy regardless. That’s it," he added.

After months of speculation, Giants ditch Shedeur Sanders for Jaxson Dart

The lead-up to the 2025 NFL draft had the New York Giants, picking at No. 3, as one of the teams interested in Shedeur Sanders. Even their wideout Malik Nabers had offseason sessions with the Colorado quarterback.

However, on draft night, the Giants first passed on Sanders by picking Penn State standout Abdul Carter at No. 3, and when they again had a chance to pick at No. 25, as they traded up with the Houston Texans, they picked Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart instead.

Dart wasn't seen as the favored QB heading into the draft, but that was how the script unfolded on Thursday night.

The other two surprise selections in the first round among quarterback-needy teams were the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers. Holding the No. 9 pick, the Saints picked Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Meanwhile, the Steelers also didn't find Shedeur worthy at No. 21 as they picked Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

It remains to be seen if Shedeur finally gets his name called on Day 2 when the second and third rounds are scheduled to be held. The Cleveland Browns, who hold the No. 33 pick, could land Sanders with the first pick of Day 2.

