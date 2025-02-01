Tom Brady makes feelings known about longstanding relationship with Bill Belichick

Tom Brady has never shied away from sharing his thoughts. This time, he’s opening up about his long-lasting relationship with his beloved former New England Patriots coach, Bill Belichick.

The two built an iconic partnership during their years together with the Patriots and quite literally, dominated the NFL with multiple Super Bowl wins.

Now, after years of bidding farewell to the game, in an appearance on FS1’s "The Herd," Brady says there’s much more to their bond than what people may think.

It all started when host, Colin Cowherd asked if the relationship between him and Belichick had softened since they went their separate ways and joked that Belichick seemed "like a teddy bear" now, which is a complete contrast to the tough and no-nonsense coach he once was.

To which, Brady said:

“We always had a great relationship, we still do. I know there was a lot of things later in my career that people would say, to try to create division. I think there was always a great respect for each other."

Furthermore, the future Hall of Famer said that over their 20-year relationship, he and Bill Belichick didn’t always agree, but those moments didn’t change how they felt about each other.

"Were there times when we didn’t see everything eye to eye? Yeah, but that’s 20 years of a relationship. … I’m not characterizing our relationship based on a few moments that weren’t perfect for either of us," he said.

"We had as great of a relationship as you could have over a long period of time … There’s no coach I would have rather played for than him,” Brady added.

Looking back on his time with Belichick, the former NFL quarterback also praised Belichick for creating a “team-first” attitude within the Patriots.

"I think the culture that I was a part of in New England embraced a team-first attitude. What are the rewards of that? Championships are one, but more importantly than that, I have relationships with my teammates that go way far above and beyond what they were on the football field," Brady added.

Additionally, TB12 mentioned that the moments spent with the Patriots were among the best of his life.

Bill Belichick jokes about renaming the Lombardi Trophy after Tom Brady

Bill Belichick recently suggested that the prestigious Lombardi Trophy, given to the Super Bowl champion, should be renamed in honor of Tom Brady.

The conversation initially started with Belichick discussing how crucial good players are to a team’s success.

When the topic shifted to the Lombardi Trophy, sportscaster Jim Gray pointed out that the iconic trophy is named after Vince Lombardi, the legendary Green Bay Packers coach.

To which, Belichick joked:

“Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy. He[Tom Brady] won seven of them."

Together, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have won six Super Bowl titles (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, and LIII). Brady’s seventh came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

