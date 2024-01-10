Is Blake Corum going to the NFL in 2024? Exploring Michigan RB’s future plans after stellar performance in title game

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum will be going to the NFL in 2024. He wrapped up his college season by leading the Wolverines to the national championship on Monday. The running back ends his collegiate career as Michigan's all-time rushing touchdown leader.

Corum could have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft last season. But after the Wolverines were stunned by TCU in the college football playoffs, he decided to return for his senior season, as he felt that the team could win it all.

“I wanted to leave a legacy, be remembered forever, and not just for scoring some touchdowns,” Corum said. “I wanted to leave a bigger legacy on and off the field. That’s one of the main reasons of coming back. One of the other main reasons was being here.”

This season, Blake Corum rushed for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns on 258 carries.

He was also named the offensive MVP in the national championship. Although Corum will be going to the NFL in 2024, the running back expects Michigan to be competitive next season.

“I definitely think the guys will run it back,” Corum said. “They know what it takes.

"They know what it’s like. And something Coach Harbaugh always says is don’t get a big head. And none of the guys on the team will have a big head after this win.”

Blake Corum's NFL Draft projection

Blake Corum is expected to be drafted.

Blake Corum is projected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, while some websites project him to be an early Day 3 pick. If that's accurate, it's expected that the Michigan Wolverines running back could be selected between rounds 3-5.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Corum as his fifth-ranked running back, behind Jonathan Brooks, Trey Benson, Audric Estime and TreVeyon Henderson.

In his college career, Corum registered 3737 rushing yards and 58 rushing touchdowns on 675 carries. He also added 411 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in 45 games.