Is Blake Corum playing tonight in the CFP National Championship? Michigan RB's status explored

The Michigan Wolverines are set to play the Washington Huskies in the National Championship game on Monday evening.

Michigan beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl in overtime as running back Blake Corum rushed for a touchdown. Corum has been the leader of the Wolverines' offense and will be a key factor in the National Championship.

Corum will play on Monday night and said the motivation to win a title was a big reason why he came back this season.

"I wanted to leave a legacy, be remembered forever, and not just for scoring some touchdowns," he said. "I wanted to leave a bigger legacy on and off the field. That's one of the main reasons of coming back. One of the other main reasons was being here."

Corum has rushed for 1,111 yards and 25 touchdowns on 237 carries this season. Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart believes Corum is one of the best running backs of all-time.

"He's one of the best backs of all time," Hart said. "He's got the leading touchdown record. I just think in big games, the way he plays, the way he just takes over the game, and the kind of person he is off the field, on the field, the type of leader he is, he's one of the best to ever do it."

In the Rose Bowl, Corum rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, while adding 35 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

Who is the starting QB for Michigan in the CFP National Championship?

JJ McCarthy is the Wolverines starting quarterback

JJ McCarthy will be the starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines in the National Championship game on Monday.

McCarthy is in his second full season as the starter of the Wolverines while being in his third year in the program. Since becoming the starter, he led Michigan to two playoff appearances. After the Rose Bowl, head coach Jim Harbaugh hailed McCarthy as the greatest quarterback in Michigan's history.

"I've said it before, but right here, this is the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan—college football history. Got a long way to go to get to get where Tom Brady eventually got to, which is the GOAT. But in a college career there's been nobody at Michigan better than JJ.

"I know we talk about it an amalgamation of quarterbacks. He is that guy."

McCarthy is 230-for-314 for 2,851 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

List of Michigan players not playing in the CFP National Championship

The Michigan Wolverines are relatively healthy entering the National Championship, as Michigan only has five players ruled out.

Zak Zinter, OL

Leon Franklin, RB

CJ Stokes, RB

Logan Forbes, WR

Karmello English, WR