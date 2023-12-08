Is Bo Nix returning to Oregon? Exploring Ducks QB's 2024 NFL Draft plans and eligibility 

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has been an incredible asset for the team this season. The 23-year-old compiled an impressive 4,145 passing yards and 40 TD passes for the Ducks this campaign. This led to him being conferred the William V. Campbell trophy while also becoming a 2023 Heisman finalist.

However, despite this incredible performance, the Oregon Ducks failed to make it to the playoffs, losing to the Washington Huskies twice, once in the regular season and once in the Pac-12 championship. So, is Bo Nix returning for redemption with the team next year?

Is Bo Nix coming back to Oregon?

Sadly, Bo Nix will not be making a comeback with the Ducks next season in their new journey as a member of the Big Ten conference.

Nix has been a part of the college football scene since 2019. Because of the NCAA's decision to not count the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season in a player's eligibility, he got the chance to play another season with the Ducks.

This season marked Nix's fifth season in college football and also the end of his collegiate eligibility. Thus, the next logical step for the talented quarterback in his career is to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft and make his professional debut in the league.

Is Bo Nix's college career over now?

Yes, Nix's collegiate career will come to an end this season. He will be gearing up one last time for the Ducks during the Fiesta Bowl game against the No. 23 Liberty Flames on January 1.

Bo Nix began his collegiate journey with the Auburn Tigers in 2019 as a true freshman. Upon his arrival, he was named the starting QB of the team and complied 2,542 passing yards and 16 TD passes in his debut campaign and was voted as the SEC Freshman of the Year.

In 2021, the QB struggled, leading to the team replacing him with TJ Finley as the starter. He then suffered a season-ending injury against Mississippi State and ultimately transferred to play for the Oregon Ducks.

During his two-year stint with the Ducks, Nix once again established himself as one of the best QBs in college football. This year's campaign has been his best record in college football as he is not expected to declare for the NFL Draft next year.

Bo Nix NFL draft projection

Standing at 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing 217 pounds, Nix possesses a strong game inside the pocket. Apart from this, scouts are also impressed with his mobility and his ability to make burst runs with the ball when needed.

However, one of his main weaknesses is in making crucial decisions while facing pressure, leading to him making a few erratic and uncalculated passes.

Bo Nix is projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft because of strong competition in the QB class with the likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and others.

His age may be a factor that will be taken into consideration by teams willing to draft the QB, but his ability with the ball will not be overlooked.