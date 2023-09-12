Is Brian Kelly getting a divorce? Exploring the marital status of LSU's head coach

Back in February, Baton Rouge ABC Affiliate WBRZ reported that LSU coach Brian Kelly is filing for a divorce from his wife Francisca Craig Kelly, who is also known as Paqui. To substantiate these claims, they also shared the court filings that indicated that Brian Kelly had indeed sought a divorce from his wife, whom he's been married to for almost 28 years.

According to the filing, Kelly also requested the court to put up a temporary restraining order in order to protect his assets. The hearing was set to be held in March, where it would have been decided who would retain the rights as the owner of the couple's East Lakeshore drive home.

But just a month later, WBRZ reported that the LSU coach had now formally wanted the divorce petition to be dismissed. He and his wife reconciled with each other and wanted the issue to be withdrawn.

Is Brian Kelly getting a divorce?

No, Brian Kelly is not getting a divorce from his wife after 28 years. Despite the conundrum that took place earlier this year, the couple is still together as Kelly continues his stint with the LSU Tigers.

In the end, the couple decided to stay with each other and work on their marriage. Kelly and Paqui got married to each other in July 1994. They initially met each other when Brian Kelly was working as the assistant head coach at Grand Valley State. During that time, his wife was professionally working as a high school teacher.

The couple have three kids with each other, Patrick, Grace, and Kenzel Kelly, who have built their own successful professional lives. Kelly went on to sign as the coach of the LSU Tigers in 2021, replacing Ed Orgeron to become the 33rd head coach in the program. Prior to this, he served as the coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for 12 consecutive seasons.

Kelly's kids publicly refuted the reports of their parents getting a divorce

When the news about Kelly's divorce from Paqui broke out, all three of their children took to social media to deny these claims. Patrick, Grace, and Kenzel individually posted on social media stating that things are well between their parents.

Patrick posted a photo online where Kelly and his wife are seen embracing each other while walking down the road. In the caption he wrote "fake news", along with two smiling emojis, which showcased that his parents are not having difficulties with each other.

Gracie replied to the tweet made by WBRZ about her parents' divorce. She posted a picture of the couple smiling and wrote " Things look fine to me" along with a thinking emoji.

Kenzel also took to Twitter to deny the news. She responded to a tweet that said that two of Kelly's children have come forward to publicly dispute the reports of their parent's divorce.

But in the end, it seems like Brian Kelly and his wife are working on their indifferences to continue working as a family and as a couple who have been together for decades.