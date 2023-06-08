Who is Brian Kelly’s wife? All about the LSU football head coach’s personal life

Paqui Kelly is the wife of LSU football head coach, Brian Kelly. It is expected that life as a wife of a college football coach will be full of excitement. Paqui's life has indeed been exciting. But even beyond exciting, Paqui’s life is full of inspiration as she embodies what it means to be a survivor. Here is a brief look at the life of Paqui Kelly, wife of LSU football head coach, Brian Kelly.

Early Life and union with Brian Kelly

Born on February 9, 1966, Paqui’s birth name is Francisca Barbara. She has Spanish ancestry. She met Brian Kelly while the latter was working as an assistant coach at Grand Valley State. At the time, she was working as a high school teacher. They later got married in 1994 and have three children together. Paqui is a double cancer survivor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Surviving Cancer and the Foundation

Her experience with cancer began in 2003 when a routine hospital check up revealed that a couple of lumps in her breasts might be cancerous. She went through further tests and was confirmed to have cancer of the breast.

Over the next three years, she fought fiercely to stay alive as she went through chemotherapy and several surgeries in a bid to recover. She was declared cancer free in 2006, and she thought that was it. However, more unfortunate news awaited her as she was diagnosed with a second cancer in her breasts.

It was hard for her and her family to come to terms with her having to go through the treatments over again. Also, during this time, new findings emerged that challenged her previous conviction that there was no history of cancer in her family. She discovered that while the cause of their deaths remain unknown, some of her great aunts had actually died in their forties.

With love and support from her husband and children, Paqui had another round of cancer treatment. She beat it the second time, again! The miraculous feat inspired her to start a foundation with her husband, Brian Kelly. The foundation, named Kelly Cares Foundation, has been involved in raising funds for research on cancer. It also educates people about cancer and overall general health.

Considering the busy life of a college football coach, Paqui has been able to hold the fort at home. She ensured that their children did not feel their dad’s absence while growing up. Her influence on them paid off well as their three kids have all found success and are doing their parents proud.

Poll : 0 votes