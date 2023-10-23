Is Cam Rising back? Latest injury update on the Utah QB

The Utah Utes have managed to maintain their relevance despite the absence of their starting quarterback, Cam Rising. As of Week 9, the Utes hold an impressive overall record of 6-1 and are ranked 13th in the nation. They've done it all without a single starting quarterback, and Rising hasn't played one snap of football all season.

Following the Week 9 victory over the USC Trojans 34-32, coach Kyle Whittingham disclosed that Rising would not be available for the remainder of the season, officially ruling him out.

Cam Rising tore several ligaments at the Rose Bowl on January 2nd when the Penn State Nittany Lions defeated Utah 35-21. Since then, the veteran quarterback has been battling to get back on the field for the Utes.

In Week 7, some thought we could see him suiting up for the game against the California Golden Bears. The hope of seeing him play came from a comment made by Utah HC Kyle Whittingham during the week, in which he said he wouldn't disclose the quarterback's availability:

“If somebody can give me one reason why it would help us win more [by announcing it], then I’ll tell you everything,” Whittingham said, “but I can’t think of one thing.”

The Utes won the encounter 34-14, with Bryson Barnes playing quarterback and throwing for 128 yards.

Cam Rising's inability to return to the turf is because his injury was more extensive than initially thought. The quarterback revealed so to ESPN recently, stating that:

"I wasn't expecting to do this, but I just want to let everybody know I didn't just tear my ACL, I tore my meniscus, MPFL, and MCL. It was a big surgery and it's not an easy comeback. I've been working my tail off."

"Some guys have had similar injuries to this like Kyler Murray and Hendon Hooker, who have decided not to play this season. I'm grinding and doing everything I possibly can, and even the fact I'm going out there and practicing. I'm ahead of schedule."

The signal-caller duties have been almost equally split between Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes this year. Johnson has 499 passing yards, with three touchdown passes and no interceptions this year, while Barnes has 633 passing yards, four touchdown passes, and three interceptions.

Bryson's best game of the season came just last week, as he threw 235 yards, with three touchdown passes and one interception against USC.

Cam Rising's 2022 season

In 2022, Cam Rising threw for 3,034 passing yards, with 26 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He completed 64.7% of his passes and had a 149 passer rating, all of those career-high numbers.

The Utes finished the season No. 10 in the country, with a record of 10-4 and a Pac-12 title they snatched from USC 47-24.