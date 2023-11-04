Is Cam Rising playing today vs Arizona State? Utah's QB status explored

Senior quarterback Cam Rising has not got on the field this season for the Utah Utes. He suffered a serious knee injury to end the 2022 season and has not been able to be healthy enough to return almost a full year after the injury.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham announced that Rising is going to officially be shut down for the remainder of the season. He hada suffered a torn meniscus, MPFL, MCL and ACL in his knee in last year's Rose Bowl.

Earlier this season while speaking to ESPN 700, Cam Rising disclosed how tough the injury and the recovery has been.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I wasn't really expecting to do this, but I just want to let everybody know I didn't just tear my ACL. It was a big surgery, and it's not an easy comeback.

"I've been working my tail off. I'm trying to make sure I can be out there because nobody wants to be out there on the field grinding with those guys more than me. But at the end of the day, it's my body. My body has to recover." H/t ESPN

Cam Rising has been one of the most exciting quarterbacks in college football in the last few seasons.

Since getting a tiny bit of action in 2020, he's 456-of-711 (64.1 completion percentage) for 5,572 yards with 46 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He also ran the ball 152 times for 953 yards (6.3 yards per carry) with 12 rushing touchdowns.

What should Cam Rising do in 2024?

Cam Rising is going to need to spend the 2023 college football offseason and get to be 100 percent healthy for next season. The Utah Utes are joining the Big 12 Conference next season. and having Rising back under center is going to be the best step forward.

He can still declare for the 2024 NFL draft and prove to scouts that he's healthy but with the redshirt season, Rising could decide to return to the Utah Utes next season. With Bryson Barnes struggling to be consistent under center in 2023 for the Utes program, this will likely be a great position for Rising to be in.

While his mobility may be limited after a serious knee injury, Rising is still one of the better passers, so it will be interesting to see how he does when he returns to the field.