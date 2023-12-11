Is Cameron Ward to FSU possible as Washington State QB gets mired in transfer portal rumors?

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward entered the transfer portal and is one of the top QBs available.

Ward is ranked as the fifth-best player in the transfer portal and the second-best quarterback behind UCLA's Dante Moore.

With Ward being one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal, he will have plenty of options, but On3’s Pete Nakos believes he may not end up transferring and rather will declare for the NFL Draft.

"I think the really interesting thing though, that you have to like, keep an eye on and remember when you’re talking about Cam Ward, the NFL was like still very much (a possibility). That was not just thrown out there … He could go to the NFL Draft.

“The other thing I was gonna mention … I don’t think they want to rush this process just like they’re waiting on this draft grade. I don’t think they want to make a decision and then find out the draft grade so by no means am I anticipating something right away. He needs to take a couple of visits in my opinion first and I think that’s how it’s gonna play out.”

If Cameron Ward decides to stay in college, there are plenty of teams interested in his services like Florida State, Ohio State and Miami.

Where could Cameron Ward go?

As of right now, there is no word on where former Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward will be transferring to.

Currently, the oddsmakers have Ohio State as the favorites to land Ward, followed by USC and Texas A&M, as Florida State isn't even in the running.

On paper, however, FSU does make sense as the Seminoles have one of the nation's best defenses but will need a quarterback as Jordan Travis will be off to the NFL.

However, all reports don't indicate that FSU is one of the front runners for Ward, so it doesn't look likely he will join the ACC Champions.

What would Cameron Ward to FSU mean for college football going forward?

If Cameron Ward does somehow go to FSU, it would allow the Seminoles to be the favorites to win the ACC once again.

FSU has one of the top defenses in college, which is why the Seminoles were able to go 13-0 and win the ACC even though Travis went down with an injury.

By adding Ward, it would allow FSU to remain in the running to be in the playoffs and potentially win a national title.

