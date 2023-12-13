Is Cameron Ward to Ohio State possible as Washington State QB gets mired in transfer portal rumors?

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward recently entered the transfer portal to add to the QB heavyweights already there, making it an intense signal-caller transfer tussle.

The Athletic reported a few weeks ago that Cameron Ward was the subject of offers of up to $1 million from various programs. Fox Sports college football analyst Brock Huard confirmed the news during an appearance on "Brock and Salk."

“Let’s just say I heard from one source, and a pretty dialed in one, that Cam Ward has 10 seven-figure deals waiting for him," Huard said. "He has 10 different deals from around the country that will pay him seven figures to come be their quarterback.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Athletic reported that Ward was visiting the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday as he tried to find his next program.

Blue Bloods Bias linked Ward to the Auburn Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies, but the Ohio State Buckeyes have emerged as strong competitors for his services after losing Kyle McCord to the Oregon Ducks.

The Athletic's Cameron Robinson reported that Ohio State had had talks with Ward and that he was one of the signal-callers being considered for the role alongside Riley Leonard, making it a likely destination for the QB.

Could Cameron Ward declare for the draft?

Some college football players wait for their draft grade before deciding on how to proceed with their collegiate careers.

Cameron Ward might just be one of them, as is explained by On3's Pete Nakos, who speculates that entering the transfer portal does not definitively mean a transfer is imminent.

"I think the really interesting thing, though, that you have to like, keep an eye on and remember when you’re talking about Cam Ward, the NFL was like still very much (a possibility). That was not just thrown out there … He could go to the NFL draft," Nakos wrote.

"The other thing I was gonna mention … I don’t think they want to rush this process just like they’re waiting on this draft grade. I don’t think they want to make a decision and then find out the draft grade, so by no means am I anticipating something right away. He needs to take a couple of visits in my opinion first and I think that’s how it’s gonna play out."

Whatever happens, teams will keep a keen eye on Cameron Ward, as he's a game-changing quarterback signing in a college environment dominated by Heisman Trophy-winning transfer quarterbacks.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season