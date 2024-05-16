Is College Football 25 on PC? Details on release platforms for latest edition of EA Sports game

EA Sports College Football 25 will only be available on new-gen video game consoles.

College football fans have been waiting for the video game to return after an 11-year hiatus but the game has only been confirmed for Xbox Series X and PS5.

It is a bit of a surprise that the game won't be on PC as Madden is available on PC.

According to Insider Gaming, the video game will also not be available on Xbox One or PS4.

“College Football 25 will be available only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S,” the report said. “It will therefore unfortunately not be available on PC, as the old games in the NCAA Football series were.”

EA Sports College Football 25 will be released on July 19.

Who is on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25?

EA Sports College Football 25 will have two different covers for each version.

Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers, Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter and Michigan Wolverines' Donovan Edwards are on the standard cover.

"It's just a blessing to be able to be on the cover," Hunter told ESPN. "We grew up watching this and looking at the covers, and now we're on it. When I was young, I waited till 12 o'clock to get every NCAA. It was my favorite game by far. I still play the old NCAA 14 to this day."

"Obviously, I grew up in an era of playing this game, as it was big for my age group," Ewers told ESPN. "It's been, what, 10 years now since this NCAA game has come out, and to be on the cover with these two guys, I can't really put it into words. It's just an honor."

The deluxe version of the cover has players walking out of the tunnel.

