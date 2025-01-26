Is college football over? A look at the 2024 season's highlights

With college football over, it's time to look back at the best moments from the 2024 season.

After Ohio State took down Notre Dame in the championship game, the season ended. The Buckeyes’ winning their ninth championship will be one of the lasting images of the year, but hardly the only one.

It was a year full of firsts: It featured the first true two-way Heisman winner in history, an expanded 12-team playoff and an unprecedented CFP national championship game with two traditional programs.

With the longest season in college football history complete, here are the highlights of the 2024 season.

The 2024 college football season is over, and it's time to take a look at the most important moments of the year. Here is a rundown of the highlights of a memorable year.

Ashton Jeanty runs wild in season opener

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty had an amazing season, racking up over 2,600 yards and 29 touchdowns. It all started on Aug. 31, when the Broncos opened the season against Georgia Southern.

Jeanty announced himself to the college football world with a 20-carry, 267-yard season debut. If that wasn’t enough, six of his carries ended in the end zone, as the Eagles couldn’t stop the junior running back.

Diego Pavia leads Vandy’s monumental upset of Alabama

Vanderbilt had never defeated a top five school in its history and hadn’t defeated Alabama since 1984, so expectations weren’t high when the top-ranked Crimson Tide rolled into Nashville on Oct. 5.

Diego Pavia had other plans, and the Commodores stunned Alabama with a 40-35 win. Pavia passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns and added 56 yards on the ground. The Vandy defense also responded with two critical turnovers forced off Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe for the biggest win in school history.

With college football over, this might have been the biggest upset in 2024.

Georgia and Georgia Tech play an 8 overtime thriller

With Georgia barely clinging to a CFP berth in its regular season finale after losing two games already, the Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter trailing 20-6 against Georgia Tech. Georgia came back in large part thanks to Carson Beck’s 297 passing yards, but the game still went into overtime.

After Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets matched each other’s scores in the first seven overtimes, Nate Frazier’s 2-yard touchdown run ensured the College Football Playoff dream wasn’t over in Athens with a thrilling 44-42 victory.

Travis Hunter becomes the Heisman Trophy winner

Travis Hunter was a human highlight reel for the Colorado Buffaloes. The wide receiver/cornerback became the first two-way player in modern history to win the Heisman Trophy. With college football over, Hunter's season was historical.

His stat line was unique, to say the least. As a wide receiver, he finished with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, Hunter totaled 35 tackles, a forced fumble, 11 passed defended and four interceptions. He edged out Jeanty in a close vote to take the trophy home.

Quinn Ewers, Matthew Golden help Texas survive Cam Skattebo and Arizona State

In what was the most exciting game in the first expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, Arizona State erased a 16-point deficit in the final 6:31 minutes of the Peach Bowl against Texas, forcing the game into overtime after Longhorns kicker Bert Auburn missed a potential game-winning field goal to end regulation.

After the Sun Devils scored a TD to open overtime, Texas faced fourth-and-13 from the 28. Quinn Ewers beat the blitz and found Matthew Golden in the end zone to force a second OT in which the Longhorns finally defeated the upstart Sun Devils.

For the losing team, Cam Skattebo’s heroics will not be forgotten. The running back had 143 yards and two scores on the ground, caught eight balls for 99 yards and also threw a touchdown pass.

Ohio State catches fire and wins the natty with college football over

After the Buckeyes' second loss of the season, a 13-10 home defeat to their hated Michigan Wolverines, some were calling for Ryan Day’s dismissal as the Buckeyes’ coach. After all, the team didn’t make the Big Ten title game and lost to the Wolverines for a fourth straight time despite having the most talented team in the nation.

The Buckeyes responded by blowing out Tennessee and previously undefeated Oregon in the first two rounds of the CFP. They then defeated Texas in the Cotton Bowl and Notre Dame in the CFP national championship game . With the season of college football over, the Buckeyes remained as the lone team standing.

