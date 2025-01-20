Is there College GameDay today? Schedule, location and more details explored

The College Football Playoff national championship game is set for Monday night. The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the national title.

Ahead of the national championship game, will ESPN's pregame show "College GameDay" be on the air? Here's everything you need to know about the coverage ahead of the national title showdown.

Is there 'College GameDay' today?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yes, there will be "College GameDay" ahead of the national championship on Monday.

"College GameDay" will begin at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. The pregame show will be on the air for two hours, as at 7 p.m. ET the coverage will flip to "Ram Trucks Pregame" before the title matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Trending

This will be Ohio State's 67th all-time appearance (and seventh this year) on "College GameDay." Notre Dame, meanwhile, will be on "GameDay" for the fourth time this season as the Fighting Irish are 3-0 this season with "College GameDay" in attendance.

Where is 'College GameDay'?

"College GameDay" will be live from the national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The pregame show will air on ESPN with Rece Davis, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit at the desk to help preview the national championship game.

National championship coverage

ESPN has the rights to broadcast the national championship game, and it has wall-to-wall coverage of the contest.

The full ESPN schedule to help preview the national championship is as follows:

10 a.m. ET: First Take

Noon ET: The Pat McAfee Show

2 p.m. ET: College Football Live

3 p.m. ET: Championship Drive

5 p.m. ET: College GameDay

7 p.m. ET: Ram Trucks Pregame

7:30 p.m. ET: CFP national championship game

11:30 p.m. ET: SportsCenter with SVP

Who is favored to win the national championship?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 8.5-point favorites to defeat Notre Dame in the national championship game with an over/under set at 45.5 points.

The Buckeyes are looking to win their first championship since 2014, when the playoff expanded from two to four teams. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish are looking to win their first title since 1988, as Notre Dame won it all in 2012 but had to vacate that title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.