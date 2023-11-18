Is Cooper DeJean playing today vs Illinois? Iowa CB's injury status explored

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean is one of the best players in the sport.

However, during practice this week, he suffered a foot injury that caused a lot of panic on social media. Qestions about the player's availability for the Week 12 game against the Illinois Fighting Illini is in question.

Iowa has clinched a spot in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game, as it's still in division. The injury is going to be massive for the team, so it will be interesting to see what the update is on his status.

Cooper DeJean injury update

Cooper DeJean is one of the best defensive backs in college football.

However, he's going to miss the remainder of the season with a broken foot. Coach Kirk Ferentz discussed how big a blow it is for the team and how they need to move forward with the year.

"This is truly heartbreaking for Cooper. He has played extremely well and is a real playmaker on our team. We will all support Cooper during his recovery, which will continue into the new year. This has been a season filled with challenges for our team. I am proud of how our players have responded with tremendous grit and determination." H/t ESPN

Cooper DeJean is one of the finalists for the Nagurski Trophy while being a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award, the Bednarik Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy this season.

He has been competing with Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstrey for the top cornerback spot in the 2024 NFL draft class.

DeJean has had an outstanding season, as he recorded 41 total tackles (26 solo, 15 assisted) with a pair of tackles for loss, five pass deflections and two interceptions.

He has been a huge reason why the Hawkeyes have been the third-best defense in the nation, allowing 12.3 points per game.

What happened to Cooper DeJean?

During practice this week, defensive back Cooper DeJean reportedly went down with a major foot injury. It was reported initially as a broken foot, and that's a huge blow to the Iowa Hawkeyes defense.

There has been no video of the injury happening, as it occuree during practice, but it's a major blow to the program.

They're looking to take down either the Michigan Wolverines or the Ohio State Buckeyes in a couple of weeks in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game.