Is Diego Pavia playing today in New Mexico Bowl? NM State QB's status explored

All eyes are on New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia as the Aggies take on Fresno State Bulldogs in the 18th annual Isleta New Mexico Bowl this Saturday.

Despite battling a shoulder injury sustained in the Conference USA title game against Liberty, Pavia is projected to take the helm.

The game is scheduled for a 3:45 p.m. MT (5:45 PM ET) kickoff and will be broadcast live on ESPN. Pavia's performance is likely to heavily influence the Aggies' chances of victory.

"Diego is a tough guy and he'll be ready," declared Coach Jerry Kill. "This game means a lot to him and he's a great competitor," he added, as per lcsun-news.com.

Pavia himself is optimistic about his ability to lead the charge on Saturday, stating:

"The preparation for the bowl game has gone well. This game means a lot to our team and I'm going to give everything I have," he was quoted as saying by the same source.

Pavia's dual-threat capabilities pose a challenge for the Fresno State defense. The QB currently ranks third in the C-USA in both rushing yards and rushing yards per attempt.

In fact, he is just 87 rushing yards shy of the program record for most rushing yards by a quarterback.

Diego Pavia ready for showtime

The New Mexico State football team touched down at the Sheraton Uptown Hotel on Wednesday afternoon as they prepared to take on Fresno State. QB Diego Pavia has been practicing alongside the team.

Speaking to reporters, he said (via koat.com):

"We just want to go out there and put a show on for the fans of New Mexico."

During the 2023 season, Pavia has thrown for an impressive 2,915 yards, 26 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions, earning a QBR of 67.7 (39th).

With more than 21,000 tickets already sold, economists predict that this weekend's bowl game will contribute between $6 and $8.5 million to the local economy.

With a 10-4 record, the Aggies will be representing Conference USA, while Fresno State, with an 8-4 record, will represent the Mountain West.

