Is DJ Uiagalelei going to Ohio State? Exploring potential landing spots for Oregon State QB

DJ Uiagalelei had arguably the best campaign of his collegiate career in his first season as a member of the Oregon State Beavers. After just one season, however, he will enter the transfer portal once again as the Beavers are one of two Pac-12 programs without a home for next season.

Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported the news, tweeting:

"Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is set to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @On3sports . The former five-star recruit and Clemson starter thrived on the West Coast this season. Entering the NFL draft is in consideration."

While he is considering entering the 2024 NFL Draft, Uiagalelei will be one of the most coveted names available if he returns for a fifth season of college football.

Uiagalelei threw for 2638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2023. He completed 57.1% of his passes while adding 219 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 68 carries.

In four seasons, three of which he has started, Uiagalelei has compiled 8319 passing yards, 57 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He has completed 59.1% of his passes while rushing for 1132 yards and 21 touchdowns on 343 carries. Here's a look at five programs that could target him.

5 potential landing spots for DJ Uiagalelei

#1: Ohio State Buckeyes

While Kyle McCord did not play terribly in his first season under center for the Ohio State Buckeyes, there have been rumblings that the team could look to upgrade at the position.

While McCord's numbers were slightly better than DJ Uiagalelei's, he had far more talent around him on both sides of the ball. The Buckeyes could look to bring in the former Clemson Tigers and Oregon State Beavers quarterback.

#2: Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles' starting quarterback Jordan Travis has exhausted his collegiate eligibility. Uiagalelei spent the first three seasons of his college career with the Clemson Tigers and is familiar with the ACC. The Seminoles would be wise to gauge his interest.

#3: Oregon Ducks

Bo Nix will likely enter the 2024 NFL Draft at the conclusion of the Oregon Ducks season. Joining the program would give Uiagalelei the opportunity to stay in the state of Oregon while playing in a Power Five conference.

#4: Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans hired former Oregon State Beavers coach Jonathan Smith. It would not be surprising to see Uiagalelei's former coach look to recruit him.

#5: Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies are another team that will lose their starting quarterback to the NFL, as Michael Penix Jr. has exhausted his collegiate eligibility. Signing DJ Uiagalelei could have the same impact that adding Penix Jr. had two years ago.