Is the FSU vs Boston College game on ESPN? All you need to know about the Week 1 showdown

The Florida State Seminoles (0-1) face off against the Boston College Eagles (0-0) in Week 1 on Monday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. After a close 21-24 loss to Georgia Tech, Florida State is eager for redemption.

Is the FSU vs Boston College game on ESPN?

The game between Florida State and Boston College will be nationally broadcast on ESPN.

Bob Wischusen (a BC alum) will be calling the play-by-play, with Louis Riddick providing analysis and Kris Budden reporting from the sidelines.

CFB fans can also catch the live stream on ESPN+ or Fubo. For radio listeners, FSU fans can tune in to SiriusXM channel 84, while BC fans can listen on channel 193.

Coach Mike Norvell has boosted the team with fresh talent, including former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

On the other side, Boston College is kicking off its season under new leadership Bill O'Brien after a solid 7-6 finish last year. They lost their head coach, Jeff Hafley, to the NFL, where he's now the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

Both teams have split their last two matchups, with each game going over the point total, adding extra excitement to this clash.

Historically, Florida State holds a strong 15-5 record against the Eagles, but last year’s matchup in Chestnut Hill was closer than expected. The Seminoles are looking to maintain their dominance, but the Eagles won’t make it easy.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the FSU?

In the season opener against Georgia Tech on August 24, FSU's new quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, threw for just 193 yards. As the team gears up for the game against the Eagles, all eyes will be on Uiagalelei to lead the charge.

DJ Uiagalelei talks at a newcomer availability (Source: IMAGN)

Who will be the starting quarterback for Boston?

Boston College's quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, wrapped up 2023 with almost 1,000 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He's expected to start against Florida State this Monday. The Seminoles, though, shouldn't expect an easy game against the Eagles.

