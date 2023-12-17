Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall has generated great uncertainty about his participation in the upcoming 20th edition of the Hawaii Bowl.

Football enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating his presence in the matchup between Coastal Carolina and San Jose State on Saturday, December 23.

McCall is a standout three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. However, he encountered a challenging season marked by a head injury that benched him for the final five games. The quarterback is renowned for setting the NCAA single-season pass efficiency rating record in 2021.

Is Grayson McCall playing in the Hawaii Bowl?

This Wednesday, Grayson McCall made a surprising decision to commit to the NC State Wolfpack. As a result, he won't be gracing the field in the Hawaii Bowl wearing Coastal Carolina's teal and black.

Grayson McCall NFL Draft Projection

While McCall's absence in the bowl game is confirmed, his remarkable college career positions him as one of the Sun Belt's finest quarterbacks.

The Chanticleers QB has an intimidating presence, being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. His leadership, determined attitude, and adept play progression make him a prospect deserving of consideration in the NFL's middle rounds.

Who will be the starting QB for Coastal Carolina in Hawaii Bowl?

The departure of Grayson McCall has left the Chanticleers with a void at the quarterback position. While McCall's impact was undeniable for his team, redshirt freshman Ethan Vasko is poised to step into the starting quarterback role for the Hawaii Bowl.

Vasko has started three of the last five games for Coastal Carolina and brings his dynamism to the field. He averaged 271.7 yards of total offense per game in November.

Coastal Carolina fans are eager to see how Ethan Vasko will lead the team in the absence of Grayson McCall and whether he can secure a victory in this crucial postseason matchup.

