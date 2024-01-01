Is Jayden Daniels playing today in ReliaQuest Bowl? LSU QB's status explored

For Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, 2023 is ending in the best possible way. In addition to beating the likes of Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. to the Heisman Trophy, Daniels bagged several other prestigious personal awards. These include the Walter Camp Trophy, the AP College Football Player of the Year Award, Davey O'Brien Award, and so on.

However, apart from leading them to a 9-3 regular season finish, Daniels didn't achieve anything of note for the LSU Tigers. After missing out on the SEC championship game and a berth in the CFP, the Tigers are left to find consolation in the ReliaQuest Bowl. But will that be with or without Daniels throwing passes?

Is Jayden Daniels playing today in ReliaQuest Bowl?

Jayden Daniels will not be playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl for LSU. Following his Heisman Trophy achievement, Daniels declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and decided to skip the bowl game. The quarterback's two-year sojourn at LSU after arriving from Arizona State thus ended.

2023 Heisman Trophy Presentation

Daniels' 2023 stats include 3,812 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. The former Arizona State quarterback also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. The crowning moment for the quarterback came with his Heisman Trophy victory.

Ranked by ESPN as the third-best quarterback prospect ahead of the draft, Jayden Daniels is a bona fide potential first-rounder.

Who is starting QB for LSU in bowl game?

Daniels' era at LSU may be over. But the Tigers are moving on already, and the Heisman Trophy winner's replacement for the bowl game has been named. Third-year sophomore Garrett Nussmeier will be calling the play for the Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day.

Garrett Nussmeier gets his first career start in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Whether or not Nussmeier is ready is the question, as he's handed his first college start. His performance in the bowl will go a long way in deciding if he will be trusted with the starting role come fall.

Over his three-seasons stay at LSU, the quarterback has played in 17 games. He appeared in five games in 2023, completing 17 of 33 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown.

List of LSU Players skipping ReliaQuest Bowl Today

Greg Brooks Jr., Safety

Darian Chestnut, Cornerback

John Emery Jr., Running Back

Zy Alexander, Cornerback

Marlon Martinez, Offensive Lineman

Quency Wiggins, Defensive Lineman

Jackson McGohan, Tight End

Tavion Faulk, Quarterback

Laterrance Welch, Cornerback

Tre Bradford, Running Back

Armoni Goodwin, Running Back

Bryce Langston, Defensive Tackle

Corren Norman, Running Back

