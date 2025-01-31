Is Jeremiah Smith eligible for Senior Bowl? Closer look at Ohio State WR's eligibility

Jeremiah Smith has taken college football by storm in his first season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The freshman wide receiver put up staggering numbers, making a strong case as the best in the Big Ten. Some even argue he’s on track to become one of Ohio State’s all-time greats.

With the Senior Bowl approaching on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, a key question arises: Is Smith eligible to play?

Is Jeremiah Smith eligible for Senior Bowl?

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive players, including Jeremiah Smith, left, and Carnell Tate, right, watch during the Ohio State Buckeyes College Football Playoff national championship celebration at Ohio Stadium - Source: Imagn

The answer is no. Smith is a true freshman and won’t be eligible for the NFL draft until 2027. The league requires players to be at least three years removed from high school before declaring. Despite shattering freshman records with 1,227 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, he still has two full seasons before he can enter the draft or participate in events like the Senior Bowl.

Smith will have to wait a little longer before seeing him take the next step.

Jeremiah Smith is not eligible for the NFL draft

Smith has already made a name for himself as a freshman at Ohio State, but he is not eligible for the NFL draft just yet.

NFL draft eligibility rules

Draft-eligible players must be out of high school for three years and have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season. While underclassmen can apply for early entry, they are only eligible the year after their college eligibility ends.

Jeremiah Smith's timeline

As a freshman in the 2024-25 season, Smith must play at least two more seasons before he can even be considered for the draft. That puts his earliest eligibility at the 2027 NFL draft.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) holds the trophy - Source: Imagn

Record-breaking freshman season

Smith dominated in his first year, leading the Big Ten with 14 receiving touchdowns and amassing 1,226 receiving yards—both freshman records. His immediate impact has placed him among the greatest true freshmen in college football history, alongside legends like Adrian Peterson, Herschel Walker and Trevor Lawrence.

Ohio State's best receiver prospect?

Many analysts consider Smith the best wide receiver prospect Ohio State has ever produced, even ranking him higher than Marvin Harrison Jr. Unlike Harrison, Smith is praised for his smooth route running and ability to create plays after the catch.

Ohio State's NFL pipeline

Smith is expected to follow a strong tradition of Buckeye receivers making it to the NFL, including Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison. His potential already places him in elite company.

Looking ahead for Jeremiah Smith

While Smith has proven himself a top-tier talent, he will have to wait until at least 2027 before he can take the next step to the NFL.

