Is Jeremiah Smith playing in East-West Shrine Bowl? Looking at Ohio State WR's decision

Rumors have swirled around Jeremiah Smith’s future at Ohio State since the Buckeyes clinched the College Football Playoff national title with a 34-23 win over Notre Dame this week. Smith played a pivotal role, catching a touchdown and sealing the victory with a deep third-down grab late in the fourth quarter.

With the season now over, it seems like the wide receiver has no pro-career plans for the off-season.

Is Jeremiah Smith playing in East-West Shrine Bowl?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite speculation, Smith will not play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Instead, the star wide receiver has confirmed he will stay with Ohio State for the 2025 college football season and beyond. The consensus No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, Smith arrived in Columbus as a five-star prospect and the top-ranked wide receiver.

Trending

Expand Tweet

As a freshman, he dominated with 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, including five scores in the College Football Playoff. His standout season earned him Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year and Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. He also made the championship-clinching grab against Notre Dame.

Smith reportedly turned down a $4.5 million transfer offer, reaffirming his commitment to the Buckeyes. Before joining Ohio State, he was named the Maxwell Award High School Player of the Year.

Expand Tweet

The East-West Shrine Bowl, an annual showcase for NFL prospects, will take place on Jan. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Jeremiah Smith is redefining college football’s wide receiver standard

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Smith (4) - Source: Imagn

The Ohio State freshman Jeremiah Smith has already shattered records and established himself as a dominant force in college football. He can stretch the field as a deep threat, evade defenders after the catch, and overpower defensive backs in contested situations.

In his debut season, Smith rewrote Ohio State’s freshman receiving records, leading all first-year players nationwide in yards (934) and touchdowns (10) while ranking second in receptions (57).

He posted three 100-yard games and claimed multiple honors, including the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year, Thompson-Randle-El Freshman of the Year, and Big Ten Newcomer of the Year. His impact was undeniable, earning him a First-Team All-Big Ten selection.

Analysts suggest that if Smith were draft-eligible, he could be the first overall pick. While he won’t be eligible until 2027, his dominance has sparked speculation that teams might “tank” for the chance to select him.

Jeremiah Smith is setting new standards for wide receivers in the future of college football.

Also Read: Paul Finebaum advises Jeremiah Smith to hire the "best lawyers" and sue the NCAA

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place