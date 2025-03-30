Is Jimmy Horn Jr. participating in Colorado Pro Day? Closer look at Buffs WR's decision

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s football journey hit a roadblock in 2024 with a lower-body injury at the Week 11 game against Texas Tech. A former three-star recruit out of Seminole High School, Horn started his college career at South Florida before transferring to Colorado as a four-star prospect under Deion Sanders. In 2023, he played a key role for the Buffaloes, tallying 567 yards and six touchdowns.

However, as the draft approaches, his availability at Colorado’s Pro Day is in question.

Is Jimmy Horn Jr. participating in Colorado Pro Day?

As it turns out, Jimmy Horn Jr. is preparing for another chance to boost his stock at Colorado’s Pro Day. He participated in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, recording a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, 38" vertical jump, and 4.41-second 20-yard shuttle.

The performance was solid but not quite reflective of his true speed. Therefore, those who have followed his career believe he can improve on that number with another opportunity presented on April 4.

Jimmy also put on a show at the Big 12 Pro Day, where he delivered a 7.32-second three-cone drill and a 4.3-second shuttle. However, he kept his presence limited as compared to the NFL Combine.

Jimmy’s attendance at the 2025 NFL Combine helped raise his draft stock, as he was considered a borderline draftable prospect due to injury issues. His blazing speed and agility in the route-running portion surprised viewers.

What does Colorado Pro Day hold for its fans?

Colorado’s Pro Day is expected to feature top prospects like Heisman winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Hunter has maintained that he wants to enter the NFL as a two-way star, being the first to do so. Meanwhile, Sanders’ draft question has continued to perplex the analysts.

However, the Buffs stars have a golden opportunity to present their cases, as the pro day is expected to have plenty of scouts in attendance.

According to a press release made by Colorado, the prospects will undergo measurements and bench press tests, as well as athletic testing at the Indoor Practice Facility (IPF), including vertical jump, broad jump, pro-shuttle-L drill and the much-awaited 40-yard dash.

