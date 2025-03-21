Did Jimmy Horn Jr. workout at Big 12 Pro Day? Looking at Colorado WR's decision for Texas event

Jimmy Horn Jr. was a key part of the Colorado Buffaloes roster the past two seasons. He is also one of the players from Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' team to declare for this year's NFL draft alongside Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and a few others.

Ad

The Big 12 pro day began in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday and will continue till Friday. However, did the Colorado wide receiver participate in the event?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Did Jimmy Horn Jr. workout at Big 12 pro day?

Yes, Jimmy Horn participated in the drills and workouts during the Big 12 pro day at the Dallas Cowboys training facility. A clip of the wide receiver's drills at the event has gone viral on social media as well.

Ad

Trending

In the video, Horn showed off his speed and agility during a cone drill. His nimbleness and dexterity are something that separates him from the rest of the prospects in this year's draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before the Big 12 pro day, Jimmy Horn also worked out during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds with a 1.54-second 10-yard split. Horn also had a vertical jump of 38" and a broad jump of 10'8".

The Colorado wide receiver had an average combine performance. He received a prospect grade of 5.85, projecting him to be a backup or a special teams player in the league. Thus, Horn utilized the opportunity during the Big 12 pro day to improve his draft stock before April.

Ad

Jimmy Horn Jr. was not happy with his 40-yard time at the combine

After the scouting combine, the Colorado wide receiver appeared on the March 7 episode of "The Rich Eisen Show." During the interview, Horn talked about his combine experience and how he believes he can improve on his performance.

"The combine experience was a pretty good experience," Horn said. "You know, I wasn't satisfied with everything I did, but, you know, I gave them all. You know, I gotta run the 40 back one more time, because I know it's still a lot left in the tank, faster than what I put on the board.

Ad

"So I'm working hard to get this 40 to get dropped down, and I'm just gonna improve my time up better. But overall, everything else I did pretty good, but I ain't never satisfied, you know."

Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and defensive backs at the Big 12 pro day officially worked out on Thursday. So it will be interesting to see if Horn can improve on his 40-time and further make a case for himself in this year's draft.

Check out the results here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place