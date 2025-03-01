Jimmy Horn Jr. sets clear expectations as he gears up to shine at 2025 NFL combine 

Jimmy Horn Jr. was a solid offensive piece for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. As his quarterback Shedeur Sanders gears up to be one of the first players taken off the board in April's NFL draft, Horn still has a lot to prove to ensure he gets his chance at the next level.

Horn took part in the East-West Shrine Bowl last month and is continuing his audition at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

"I've been saying I've been putting that weight on, y'all better act like y'all know something," Horn said in a video posted Friday on YouTube by Well Off Media. "[I'm gonna] weigh 175 today. ... I'm going for the [40-yard dash] record. I'm going for that record.

"Just know I ain't running no fool sh*t. I'm gonna be disappointed in myself if I put up some. I've been feeling too righteous out here to not do what I know I can do," he added.

(from 5:00 mark onwards)

Former Texas and current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy set the combine 40-yard dash record last year with a 4.21-second effort. Jimmy Horn runs on Saturday. Texas wideout Isaiah Bond is also out to set a new high-water mark, as he told reporters on Friday.

What is the scouting report on Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Jimmy Horn might be undersized but he is noticeably tough. Despite being shelved for most of his team's final three games, the now-former Colorado receiver racked up 441 receiving yards and a touchdown on 37 grabs last season.

He was part of a pass-catching mix that included Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter — who totaled 1,258 receiving yards and caught 15 scores — and LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard.

Within that stable, Horn made a name for himself by refusing to go down and toiling against defenders for extra yardage. He has quickness that could translate well to the next level, as well.

"As a prospect, Horn has below-average size and strength but is still an above-average athlete," Pro Football Network wrote. "Horn primarily aligned as a slot receiver in the Buffaloes' offense and was the team's primary kickoff returner as well.

"Horn displays very good linear speed and is able to win vertically with ease. Defenders find it extremely difficult to stay in pace with Horn after he opens his gate and kicks it into high gear. He's a big-play threat and a player defensive coordinators need to circle whenever he is on the field."

Pro Football Network's consensus on Jimmy Horn is that he'll almost certainly be a No. 3 option in the NFL and could also play a part on special teams. The website believes he'll be a Day 3 selection.

