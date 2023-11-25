Is JJ McCarthy playing today vs Ohio State? Michigan QB's status explored

Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy is dealing with an injury heading into "The Game" against the Ohio State Buckeyes this afternoon. With the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines needing to win to make the Big Ten Conference Championship and potentially hold their standing in the College Football Playoff, the status of quarterback JJ McCarthy is going to be critical.

JJ McCarthy has been playing great throughout the season as he is 175-of-237 (73.8 completion percentage) for 2,335 yards with 18 touchdown passes to four interceptions so far. However, he has been less than stellar lately, with just 31 total passing attempts over the course of the previous two games.

JJ McCarthy injury update

Starting quarterback JJ McCarthy played through an injury to his lower body that he suffered during the Penn State Nittany Lions game two weeks ago. With Jim Harbaugh suspended for this game, acting head coach Sherrone Moore spoke to the media about McCarthy's status and made it known that he is going to be fine heading into this game.

"I actually talked to him (Monday), and (Sunday) felt the best he's felt, so excited to get to work." H/t Maize n Brew

This injury seemingly was the reason the Wolverines ran 20+ times in a row against Penn State and limited McCarthy's dropbacks in the last few weeks.

McCarthy has been one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy, and a good game today would do wonders for his chances of winning the award. In last year's game against the Buckeyes, he finished with 12-of-24 for 263 yards with three passing touchdowns, six rushing attempts for 27 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and a rushing touchdown.

What happened to JJ McCarthy?

McCarthy was tackled in the ankle area in the fourth quarter of the Penn State game and was limping a bit after a hit. McCarthy has been dealing with the injury since but has not looked himself on the field.

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt discussed on a recent appearance on The Next Round that he believes McCarthy is injured in the lower half of his body.

"It seems like it's not in his arm though. It seems like an ankle or something where I don't feel like he has the same base that he had earlier in the year. I think he's dealing with something. We're meeting with him here in a couple of hours. I'll see J.J. here and talk to him." H/t Sports Illustrated