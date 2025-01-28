Is Kenneth Grant playing in East-West Shrine Bowl? Looking at Michigan DT's availability for postseason game

Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Kenneth Grant is expected to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Grant is in Texas and has been participating in practices with other players invited to the game. The Shrine Bowl is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Kenneth Grant elected to declare for the NFL draft after his junior season, foregoing his final season of eligibility. He is expected to play and try to raise his draft stock even further after a strong season with the Wolverines.

Kenneth Grant is expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and as a result, it is no surprise that he has drawn the attention of several scouts. Pro Football Focus's Max Chadwick gave his scouting report on Grant ahead of the game.

"While his teammate, Mason Graham, is pretty solidly the top defensive tackle in the draft, Grant is looking to solidify himself as No. 2 with a strong week in Texas," Chadwick said.

"His 86.4 PFF grade since 2023 is 10th among FBS interior defenders, as he's earned 80-plus grades both as a pass-rusher and as a run defender in that span. Grant has freakish movement ability at 6-foot-3, 339-pound size and will likely be selected within the first 25 picks in April."

NFL.com's Eric Edholm also gave his scouting report ahead of the game.

"Grant might end up being one of the higher-drafted defensive players at the Shrine in recent years," Edholm said.

What to expect from Kenneth Grant in the Shrine Bowl

Kenneth Grant's teammate Mason Graham has drawn most of the attention away from him as the top defensive tackle in the draft. However, Kenneth Grant has the potential to secure his position as the second-best interior defender in the draft.

Graham is projected to be a top-10 and possibly even top-five pick. As a result, he has gotten a lot of attention. However, Grant is also projected to be a first-round pick. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the 19th-ranked player in the draft, and 2nd best interior defender.

Grant is expected to put on a strong performance in the Shrine Bowl. For a player already projected to be drafted in the first round, every position he can move up in the first round will mean a bigger rookie contract for him, so he should be motivated.

