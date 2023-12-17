Is Ladd McConkey playing in the Orange Bowl? Georgia WR’s injury and options for Kirby Smart explored

The Georgia Bulldogs will be eyeing to win the Orange Bowl against the Florida State Seminoles. However, the uncertainty surrounding star wide receiver Ladd McConkey's availability has caused a dent in those aspirations.

McConkey, a key playmaker for the Bulldogs, has been grappling with an ankle injury all season long. The talented wide receiver showed signs of distress during the SEC championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He has been nursing a right ankle injury since Week 10. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impactful season with 26 receptions, 418 yards, and two touchdowns. His status for the Orange Bowl remains questionable.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ladd McConkey forces Kirby Smart to look elsewhere

For Coach Kirby Smart, the absence of Ladd McConkey is posing a significant challenge. It is forcing him to explore alternative options in the receiving corps. While McConkey's dynamic skills have been pivotal, other receivers like Dominic Lovett and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have stepped up in his absence.

Georgia has a decent talent pool but whether or not can it be trusted in a bowl game against an undefeated Florida team is a big unknown. Georgia, looking to rebound from the SEC championship setback, aims to prove its mettle on the field. On facing the Seminole in the Orange Bowl, Kirby Smart said:

"I don’t think there’s another team that we would love to be able to go compete against then Florida State."

The Bulldogs face a Florida State team that enters the Orange Bowl with a 13-0 record and as a conference champion. It will be seeking redemption after being snubbed for the College Football Playoff.

The matchup is further complicated by the potential absence of NFL-bound players. There are concerns about key contributors like Brock Bowers, Javon Bullard and the aforementioned McConkey opting to sit out for health preservation.

As both teams try to find a way around these uncertainties, the Orange Bowl promises a high-stakes showdown. It will see two talented squads vying for a triumphant end to the 2023 college football season.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season