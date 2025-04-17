Is Lee Corso retiring? All you need to know about legendary ESPN sportscaster's retirement rumors

Lee Corso has been a member of ESPN's College GameDay since its inception in 1987. The network hired the Florida State alum that year for the pregame show following his coaching career that lasted almost three decades. However, his broadcasting is drawing closer to an end.

Is Lee Corso retiring?

ESPN announced on Thursday that Lee Corso will retire from College GameDay in August, marking the end of his almost four decades on the pregame show. The veteran will make his final broadcast on the show in Week 1 of the 2025 season on Aug. 30, a few weeks after he turns 90.

"My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years," Corso said in a statement released by ESPN. "I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."

Corso was widely known for his headgear pick, which began in October 1995 in Columbus. He made 430 selections on the show, with a 286-144 record. He was also popular for his iconic catchphrase, “Not so fast, my friend,” which he uses when pushing back on fellow panelists’ takes.

Corso sent a heartfelt message to everyone who made his journey on the show seamless over the decades, including the management of ESPN.

"ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years," Corso said. "They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay. Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement.

"And lest I forget, the fans ... truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success. I am genuinely grateful."

ESPN thanks Lee Corso for his decades of service

Lee Corso was one of the figures who helped build the image of College GameDay in the minds of college football fans. His effort over time ensured it became and remains the most-watched college pregame show in the United States. ESPN appreciated him for his years of service.

"Lee Corso has developed a special connection to generations of fans through his entertaining style and iconic headgear picks," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said.

"Lee is one of the most influential and beloved figures in the history of college football and our ESPN team will celebrate his legendary career during his final College GameDay appearance this August."

Corso sparingly appeared on College GameDay last season as he dealt with health issues. He will now exit the show on an iconic note, leaving a lot of memories in the minds of the fans. ESPN will announce the destination of Corso's final broadcast as the season draws near.

