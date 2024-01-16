Is Makari Paige going to the NFL? Michigan DB clarifies plans for 2024

Makari Paige clarified his plans for 2024 on Monday evening.

Paige was eligible to return to Michigan for his final season, but he also could have declared for the NFL Draft. Paige was projected to be a late-round pick but he revealed on social media on Monday that he will be returning to Michigan for his fifth season.

Paige recorded 41 tackles and two passes defenses last season with the Wolverines but will now have a bigger role in 2024.

After Michigan won the national championship, several players decided to enter the NFL Draft citing finished business at college, but Paige decided to return for his fifth season to try and boost his draft stock.

In his career at Michigan, Paige has recorded 90 tackles, four pass defenses, one interception and one sack.

Michigan Wolverines' 2024 season

The Michigan Wolverines will have a different-looking team in 2024, as star players such as J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Zak Zinter, Kris Jenkins and Junior Colson have all entered the draft among others.

"After three incredible years at the University of Michigan, I have decided to enter the 2024 NFL draft," McCarthy wrote in a statement shared on social media.

"I have talked to many in and out of football, including my family, Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, and many whose opinions I greatly admire and respect. The decision was not easy and how could it be -- I love my teammates. I love my coaches and I love it here in Ann Arbor."

Meanwhile, head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly interviewing with NFL teams, so the Wolverines may need a new head coach next season.

Despite all the players leaving, Michigan is still expected to make the expanded college football playoffs next season.

The Wolverines, however, will have a more difficult schedule in 2024, due to the Big Ten expansion.

Aug. 31: vs. Fresno State

Sept. 7: vs. Texas

Sept. 14: vs. Ark. State

Sept. 21: vs. USC

Sept. 28: vs. Minnesota

Oct. 5: at Washington

Oct. 12: Idle

Oct. 19: at Illinois

Oct. 26: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 2: vs. Oregon

Nov. 9: at Indiana

Nov. 16: Bye Week

Nov. 23: vs. Northwestern

Nov. 30: at Ohio State

Dec. 7: Big Ten Championship