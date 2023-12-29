Is Marvin Harrison Jr. playing today in the Cotton Bowl? Ohio State WR's status explored

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to play the Missouri Tigers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night in the Cotton Bowl but the status of Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to loom large.

Harrison Jr. is widely expected to be a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the first wide receiver off the board. With that, many wondered if he would be opting out of the Cotton Bowl.

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. playing today in the Cotton Bowl?

As of right now, Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn't made a decision on whether he will be opting out of the Cotton Bowl to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Harrison Jr. didn't practice with the team on Tuesday or Wednesday as he was seen on the sidelines just riding an exercise bike, which many thought implied he wasn't playing.

However, offensive coordinator Brian Hartline wouldn't confirm if Harrison Jr. will be playing on Friday night.

"How do you know Marvin’s not playing? I don’t know, I guess we’ll just have to find out on Friday," Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said while grinning. "Coach [Ryan] Day can hit on that when you guys ask."

Hartline also revealed that whenever Harrison Jr. can't practice or play, he does get frustrated having to sit there and watch.

"Any rep that he doesn’t take, he is frustrated and always wanting to be out there on every rep," Hartline said. "It is my job to make sure he doesn’t expose himself to any rep he does not need, but as far as how much playing time and all that, I’m sure Coach Day can iron that out for you guys. But Marv’s ready to roll if you ask him."

Despite that, all signs are pointing to Marvin Harrison Jr. opting out of the Cotton Bowl.

Who will be Ohio State's WRs in the Cotton Bowl?

If Marvin Harrison Jr. does not play in the Cotton Bowl as expected, the Buckeyes will rely on Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate and Xavier Johnson as the starting wide receivers.

However, it should be expected that other wide receivers will see game action as Hartline said he's excited for other guys to get opportunities:

"I'm excited to see some of these guys get different opportunities that maybe they haven't gotten through the year."

Who will play quarterback for Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl?

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be starting Devin Brown on Friday night after Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse.

Brown is a sophomore who went 12-for-22 for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one interception this season. He appeared in five games this season and will be getting his first career college start on Friday night at the Cotton Bowl.

List of Ohio State Players skipping the Cotton Bowl

Ohio State currently has several players not playing in the Cotton Bowl:

Joe Royer, TE (transfer portal)

Chip Trayanum, RB (transfer portal)

Jyaire Brown, CB (transfer portal)

Omari Abor, EDGE (transfer portal)

Ryan Turner, CB (transfer portal)

Parker Lewis, K (transfer portal)

Reid Carrico, LB (transfer portal)

Jakob James, OT (transfer portal)

Kyle McCord, QB (transfer portal)

Evan Pryor, RB (transfer portal)

Kye Stokes, S (transfer portal)

Julian Fleming, WR (transfer portal)

Aramoni Rhone, WR (transfer portal)

Victor Cutler Jr., iOL (transfer portal)

Cameron Martinez, S (transfer portal)

Connor Cmiel, WR (transfer portal)

Will Harton, RB (transfer portal)

Marvin Harrison Jr, WR (NFL Draft)*

* expected to opt-out.

