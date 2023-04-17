What happened to Brian Hartline? Ohio State OC hospitalized after crash

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was hospitalized after getting involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash at his property on Sunday morning. The incident occurred after a Buckeyes spring game, per the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The injuries that he and another individual absorbed were non-life threatening.

Hartline tweeted to thank everyone who showed concern after the incident.

“I appreciate everyone’s support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brian Hartline @brianhartline



I am doing well. 🏼🫡 I appreciate everyones support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.I am doing well.🏼🫡 I appreciate everyones support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well. 🙏🏼🫡

Meanwhile, Ohio State’s official statement regarding the incident reads:

“Ohio State assistant football coach Brian Hartline and a friend, unaffiliated with Ohio State, were transported to Riverside Hospital early this morning with non-life threatening injuries sustained in an ATV accident on his property. According to Hartline, he is hoping to be released from the hospital later this evening."

Brian Hartline became Ohio State’s offensive coordinator earlier this year after Kevin Wilson became the new Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach. He joined the Buckeyes staff in 2017 as an offensive quality control assistant. A year later, he became the interim wide receivers coach after Zach Smith was fired.

He became the permanent WR coach in December 2018 and still holds the position, aside from his other designations. However, he became the passing game coordinator in 2022 when the Buckeyes finished 11-2.

He has helped develop some wide receivers already making an impact in the NFL, like Terry McLaurin, Parris Campbell, and Chris Olave. Hartline also coached 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Garrett Wilson. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, one of the top wideout prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, is also one of his former players.

Brian Hartline’s collegiate and NFL career

Hartline’s current role is his means of paying it forward after playing two seasons at Ohio State. His 52 receptions and 694 yards helped the Buckeyes reach the 2008 BCS National Championship Game against LSU. He finished his final season at Columbus with 21 catches and 479 yards. He declared for the 2009 NFL Draft after earning his communications degree from Ohio State.

The Miami Dolphins selected him in the fourth round (108th overall) of the said draft. Hartline finished his rookie season with 506 yards and three touchdowns. He became a starting wide receiver in 2011 after Ted Ginn Jr.’s release. A year later, he broke the single-game franchise record by tallying 253 receiving yards in a Week 4 loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

After reaching the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career, the Dolphins rewarded him with a three-year, $51 million ($12.5 million guaranteed) contract. He still finished with 1,016 yards, even though he suffered a torn PCL in their final regular season game.

Brian Hartline signed with the Cleveland Browns during the 2015 offseason but was released after one season. He finished his NFL career with 344 receptions for 4,766 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes