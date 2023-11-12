Is Max Johnson playing today vs Mississippi State? Texas A&M QB's status explored

Max Johnson is doubtful for the Texas A&M Aggies clash with the Mississippi State Bulldogs tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Despite playing the entire game last week against the Ole Miss Rebels, rumors started circulating that Johnson had suffered some sort of rib-related mid-term injury.

The Aggies have had issues protecting their quarterback throughout the year, with starting signal-caller Connor Weigman even suffering a season-ending injury. Since Johnson took over starting duties from the injured Weigman, he has also received his fair share of hits. He has been sacked 14 times this year, with the most sacks coming against Alabama (5) a few weeks ago.

After rumors started floating that Johnson was injured, head coach Jimbo Fisher surprisingly addressed the issue in his Monday presser, stating the following:

"Max was able to finish the game, was a couple off tough shots, but we’ll wait and see how it goes. But he should be good. I’m planning on him playing and hopefully we’ll see as it goes day-by-day."

On Wednesday, reports came out of the Aggies camp clarifying that the player had trained and there was all the confidence he would be suiting up for Saturday.

Max Johnson's 2023 season by the numbers

Max Johnson has accrued 1,452 passing yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Since becoming the starter, he has thrown over 200 yards in every game. However, his 62.9 QBR is mediocre, but it could be worse.

What's left this year for the Texas A&M Aggies?

Max Johnson's Aggies are 5-4 and are in the running for bowl eligibility. This is a bit of a step down in expectations for a team that started the season as a ranked team.

Tonight, they face the 4-5 Mississippi State Bulldogs. Over the next two weeks, they'll face the Abilene Christian Wildcats and the No. 18 LSU Tigers.