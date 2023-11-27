Is Mike Elko leaving Duke for Texas A&M? Texas A&M coaching search ends with former TAMU DC as Jimbo Fisher's replacement

Mike Elko is to be one of the most coveted names on the coaching market following a successful two-year stint as the coach of the Duke Blue Devils.

While there were questions if he would remain with the Blue Devils or seek another opportunity, Elko has reportedly agreed to become the next coach of the Texas A&M Aggies.

While the move has been reported and Elko reportedly informed his players at Duke of the offer, an official decision is not expected until Monday, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN, who tweeted:

"Sources: Texas A&M is in discussions with Duke coach Mike Elko to become the next coach. Elko just informed his Duke team a decision will be made in the next 24 hours."

The Texas A&M coaching job became open when they fired Jimbo Fisher following Week 11, paying him a $77.5 million buyout, the largest in college football history.

Before being named the coach of the Blue Devils, Elko spent the previous four seasons as Fisher's defensive coordinator with the Aggies. Texas A&M had a 34-14 record during the four seasons with Elko leading the defense. They have gone just 12-12 over the last two seasons, though.

Meanwhile, after taking over a Duke team that finished just 3-9 in the season before his arrival, Elko turned things around almost instantly. He led the Blue Devils to a 16-9 record in the last two seasons and was named the ACC Coach of the Year in 2022 after finishing the season 9-4.

Mike Elko had said that he was committed to the Duke Blue Devils

Mike Elko appears destined to takeover as the next coach of the Texas A&M Aggies. At his weekly press conference ahead of Week 12, Elko said that he was committed to the Duke Blue Devils:

"I mean, it's the same one I've always made. It's a profession where people just like to put stuff out there. I'm very committed to this place. Everybody knows I'm very happy at this place.

"We're doing a lot of really special things. My family's very happy here. We love everything that this place is for."

He continued:

"I say this all the time when you're doing your job, everybody thinks you're leaving, when you're doing your job bad, everyone thinks you're leaving.

"It is literally the nature of college coaches, so you try not to pay any attention to that stuff. I'm obviously not oblivious to it, and we certainly have addressed it just because it needs to be addressed, but I don't know where that stuff comes from. Certainly, nobody ever asked my opinion on what I think about things." [h/t Go Duke]

Despite his comments, Mike Elko appears in line to be named the next coach of the Aggies as soon as Monday. The details of the contract offer remain unclear, though.