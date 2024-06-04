Is Name, Image and Likeness model going to high school? Taking a closer look at FHSAA vote for NIL deals

The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors approved bylaw changes to NIL that will allow high schoolers to make money through NIL.

NIL has been a massive change in college athletics, but it hasn't reached high school. Yet, on Tuesday, the FHSAA Board of Directors voted unanimously to pass a NIL proposal that will begin during the 2024-25 school year.

The NIL deal will allow high school athletes to earn money from their name, image, and likeness without being deemed ineligible.

In the proposal which was made public, it was proposed that high school players can't make money while wearing their high school uniform or logo, unless they are granted approval:

"Student-athletes will be prohibited from monetizing their name, image, and likeness with the use of their school's uniform, equipment, logo, name, proprietary patents, products and/a copyrights associated with an FHSAA member school, NFHS and/or school district, either in public, print, or social media platforms, unless granted authorization by prior written consent from the school, district, or Association, respectively."

It is a massive change for high school sports in Florida as players can now get NIL sponsorships and make money before even getting to college.

Florida is now the 30th state to allow NIL deals in high school, joining other states like Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee and North Carolina among others.

Parents think their kids should make money in high school through NIL

For decades, athletes could not make money in high school or college but that has all changed.

Following Florida allowing NIL in high school, one parent whose kid is making money in NIL in high school thinks it should be allowed all over the country.

"I think kids should benefit, but there definitely should be some type of regulation on it in a way that doesn’t impact performance and how kids play the game because you’re really taking away the natural organicness of the game essentially," said Tameka Dudley, the mother of a high school player with an NIL deal, via FoxNews13.

Whether or not all 50 states will end up allowing NIL deals in high school is to be seen.