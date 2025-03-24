Is NC State playing spring game in 2025? Looking at coach Dave Doeren's decision

The NC State Wolfpack did not have a great performance last year. Dave Doeren has been their head coach since 2013. In his 12th season with the program, they finished with an underwhelming 6-7 campaign and a Military Bowl loss to East Carolina.

Ad

Amidst NC State's preparations for the upcoming season, questions have been arising about their spring game. Is Dave Doeren and his team playing their 2025 spring game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is NC State playing spring game 2025 under Dave Doeren?

The NC State Wolfpack are not hosting a spring game in 2025. During a press conference, head coach Dave Doeren announced the news.

He also stated that the team's spring practice will be a private affair. This means that the media and general audience will not be able to see the team in action ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad

Trending

"Our practices this spring, obviously with two new coordinators are going to be closed to the public and nothing will be televised," Doeren said. "We use each opportunity on our weekends. Some will be scrimmages. Some will be third. Some will be situational."

"But we're going to play and we're going to get better. This spring, and for obvious reasons, you don't want your stuff out there if it doesn't have to be."

Ad

NC State isn't the only program to choose not to host a spring game this year. Several other head coaches have the same opinion to minimize the risk of unwanted injuries. Furthermore, the ACC also lifted the rule that made it compulsory for teams in the conference to host a televised spring game.

Who did Dave Doeren hire as NC State's new OC and DC?

Dave Doeren made some changes to his coaching staff for their 2025 campaign. Two of the biggest revamps took place in the offensive and defensive coordinator positions. He promoted Kurt Roper to the team's new offensive coordinator role. Doeren also hired D.J. Eliot as the team's new defensive coordinator.

Ad

Kurt Roper has been a part of the NC State Wolfpack since 2019. He was initially hired as the team's quarterbacks coach. He will now be replacing Robert Anae who was fired by the Wolfpack following a disappointing 2024 campaign on offense.

On the other hand, D.J. Eliot joins Doeren's coaching staff after serving in the NFL. He spent the 2023 season as the linebackers coach of the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Nick Sirianni. Before that, Eliot held multiple coaching positions with teams like Texas State, Tulsa, Florida State, Kentucky and the Kansas Jayhawks to name a few.

Dave Doren is yet to win an ACC title with NC State. It will be interesting to see if he can finally accomplish this goal this upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NC State Wolfpack Fan? Check out the latest Wolfpack depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.