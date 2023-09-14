"Is Nick Saban retiring after this season?": CFB fans troll Alabama Coach after Texas beats Crimson Tide at home

Nick Saban and his Alabama dynasty have taken a huge hit after the loss against the Texas Longhorns in the Week 2 matchup. Saban, who transformed the offense, is considered as the mastermind behind Alabama's dominance over the recent years.

However, with the shaky start to the 2023 college football season, questions arise about his future despite his remarkable career. College football fans have been questioning Coach Saban's credibility as a coach after he failed to deliver results.

Following Alabama's loss to Texas, social media buzzed with reactions. Fans and analysts weighed in on the unexpected defeat, offering fiery takes on Coach Saban's position as head coach.

"Is Nick Saban retiring after this season?" added a CFB fan

"Maybe it's time for Nick Saban to retire" added another fan.

"Nick Saban is no longer the elite college football coach he once was. Time for him to retire. He’s losing games like this every year now. Still the best of all time. For now." a college football fan added.

"Saban needs to go ahead and retire. Don't drag it out." added another fan.

"Steve Sarkisian to Saban tonight," one fan shared a hilarious meme

"Nick Saban waiting outside the Texas locker room to talk to Arch Manning."

"Saban really lost before Deion did." a fan said.

As per reports, Saban recently acquired a $17.5 million residence on Jupiter Island, Florida which many believe is his retirement home.

Steve Sarkisian joins an elite club of Nick Saban's conquerors

Texas Alabama Football

Coach Saban has bagged seven National Championships and 10 SEC Championships over the course of his career. There have been many coaches who were a part of Coach Saban's coaching tree, who have now turned themselves into head coaches.

However, Saban has dominated them in head-to-head matchups. Only two, Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart, have bested him in the past 30 meetings. Now, Steve Sarkisian, Saban's former offensive coordinator, has joined the exclusive list.

Texas secured a significant victory over Alabama, and Quinn Ewers showcased his brilliance with an impressive performance. He dazzled with two remarkable deep TD passes among his 349 yards and three total touchdowns on 24-of-38 passing.

Alabama football's surprising passivity in the transfer portal left their QB Jalen Milroe, without a game-breaking target. Last year, even Bryce Young, with his talents, faced hurdles without a true threat. The once-feared defense's sack-less performance against Steve Sarkasian's offense exposed the lack of playmakers.