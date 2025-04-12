Is Nico Iamaleava leaving Tennessee? A look at Volunteers Star’s future plans 

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to the Tennessee Volunteers coming out of high school in 2023. He served as the backup to QB1 Joe Milton during his freshman campaign and put up 314 yards and two passing TDs.

After Milton declared for the NFL draft, Iamaleava was named as the team's starting quarterback last season. However, the rumor mill has been churning about the quarterback leaving the program ahead of the 2025 season.

So, what are the Tennessee star's plans for the future?

Is Nico Iamaleava leaving Tennessee?

Nico Iamaleava surprised fans when he decided to forego attending practice on Friday. On Thursday, reports started to emerge that the Vols are locked in difficult NIL negotiations to retain the quarterback. This led to rumors suggesting that Iamaleava could be on his way out via the spring transfer portal.

However, according to a report by CBS Sports, Iamaleava will stay with the Volunteers. Close relatives of the quarterback told CBS Sports that he is satisfied with his situation with the Vols and will remain in Knoxville for his collegiate career.

"The family are happy [with Tennessee]. There are no [contract negotiations], they're happy with the contract they have," Cordell Sanders, a close friend of Nico Iamaleava, told CBS Sports' Will Backus.

However, his decision to sit out of practice ahead of Saturday's Orange & White spring game suggests that things are taking a different turn between the two parties. Last season, he helped the Vols to a 10-3 campaign and the first round of 12-team playoffs. Iamaleava recorded a total of 2,616 yards and 19 passing TDs.

How much will Iamaleava earn through his current NIL contract

According to reports, the quarterback landed a hefty NIL contract during recruitment that would pay him $8 million throughout his entire collegiate career with the Vols.

However, according to ESPN, Iamaleava and his camp are rejecting this contract and are pushing to renegotiate the contract for a better deal. This decision comes after On3 reported that other quarterbacks like Carson Beck and Darian Mensah have renegotiated their NIL deals to earn more money.

Iamaleava and his camp are demanding a deal that pays the quarterback $4 million in one season. However, the program "wasn't going to blink and pay him any more money", per ESPN.com.

If the negotiations fall through, then there is a possibility that Nico Iamaleava decides to enter the transfer portal. Another team may then try to swoop in and get the quarterback on a better deal, leaving the Vols with Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre as QB1 options for the upcoming season.

What do you think of the situation between Nico Iamaleava and the Tennessee Volunteers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

