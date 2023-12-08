Is the Orange Bowl canceled? Exploring the situation of the post-season bowl game after Florida State boycott rumors

The Orange Bowl is an annual post-season bowl game that's a part of the New Year's Six Bowl games.

Started in 1933, it has gone on to host the CFP semifinal in 2015, 2018 and 2021. Usually, the ACC and SEC conferences send one team each to participate in the Orange Bowl. This year, the Orange Bowl is scheduled to be held between Florida State and the Georgia Bulldogs.

However,recent rumors suggest that the bowl game could be canceled following the distress surrounding the Seminoles being left out of the playoffs despite compiling an unbeaten record and winning the ACC Championship. So is the 2023 bowl game not going to be held?

Is the 2023 Orange Bowl canceled?

Despite the speculation and rumors, the 2023 Orange Bowl is not yet officially canceled.

It's still in track to be held on December 30 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. But the unexpected cancellation of the press conference provided an interesting ground for CFB fans to come up with interesting conspiracies and theories about this year's bowl game.

Some fans believed that it was the Seminoles' way of expressing their disappointment of being left out of the playoffs. Others felt that the team was trying to avoid a loss at the hands of Georgia, who won back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022.

On Thursday, an Orange Bowl press conference that was scheduled to feature both coaches of Florida State and Georgia was called off on Wednesday. While the reasons behind the cancellation were not disclosed, it led to the rumor mills churning that the bowl game this year will be canceled.

These speculations emerged because Florida State failed to make it to the CFP semifinals despite winning the ACC championship.

That caused widespread distress and uneasiness about the Seminoles being left out of the playoffs, making them the first undefeated Power Five champion to not be given a chance to win the national title.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell was visibly frustrated with the committee's decision

The Seminoles beat Louisville to be crowned the 2023 ACC Champions. But because of their starting QB Jordan Travis suffering a season-ending injury against North Alabama, the team was left out of the playoffs.

Following the selection committee's decision, Florida State coach Mike Norvell expressed his frustration in a statement where he criticized the committee and went on to question how to accept it as a fair evaluation of the program.

While the stage is set for the playoffs, the bowl game against Georgia might be a chance for the Seminoles to prove their worth and make a case about why they deserved to have a shot at the national title.

However, this will only be a consolation, as they will have to battle it out the next season to be crowned as the nation's best team.