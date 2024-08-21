Is Pete Carroll coming back to USC? A look at former Seahawks HC’s new role with the Trojans

Former Trojans coach Pete Carroll is returning to USC but he won't be coaching. Carroll served as the coach from 2001 until 2009 before going to the NFL.

After coaching the Seattle Seahawks from 2010 until 2023, he and the team mutually agreed to part ways. He didn't land a coaching job this season, and Carroll announced on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM that he will be returning to USC.

Although Carroll will be returning to USC, he won't be coaching, instead, he will be teaching a class, but he didn't get into much details about it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm looking forward to that," Carroll said, via ESPN. "It's going to be a really exciting endeavor when it's finalized and all that."

Trending

Carroll also said he will be doing some advising for some other clubs, but did clarify if they are or aren't football teams.

"I'm excited about it because there's more stuff to teach," he said. "There's more stuff to share. Everybody wants to know what I'm doing and all that, am I coaching or what am I doing, I'm working with some really fun people and some exciting opportunities to do some really cool stuff and putting things together. ...

"For others, so I'm going to keep working that way and see what happens."

As the coach of the USC Trojans, Pete Carroll went 97-19 and won back-to-back national championships in 2003 and 2004. However, the 2004 title was later vacated.

Pete Carroll not ruling out coaching again

Pete Carroll is one of three coaches to win a Super Bowl and a college national championship.

Carroll is one of the greatest coaches but he is turning 73 next month, so whether or not he will coach again is uncertain. Although Carroll won't close the door on coaching again, he isn't actively pursuing a new job.

"I get asked it a lot and I'm pretty familiar with the answer now," he said. "I could coach tomorrow. I'm physically in the best shape I've been in in a long time. I'm ready to do all the activities that I'm doing and feeling really good about it. I could, but I don't really -- I'm not desiring it at this point.

"This isn't the coaching season. We'll see what happens. I'm not waiting on it at all. I'm going ahead. I've got other things that I want to do that I'm excited about, and I'm going to see how all that goes. I'm not thinking that I'm holding my breath and that kind of thing. If it's been 40-something years, 48 years or whatever coaching, and that's it, I'll feel OK about that."

Pete Carroll went 170-120-1 as a coach in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.