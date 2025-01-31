Is Quinn Ewers playing in Senior Bowl 2025? Exploring Texas QB's availability for postseason game 

Quinn Ewers' 28-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl may mark the end of his college football journey with the Texas Longhorns. Despite a third season at the helm, some critics argue that jumping into the NFL draft now could be a premature decision. Ewers recently declared his intent to enter the 2025 draft, but questions about his readiness remain.

As for the Senior Bowl, is Quinn Ewers participating in this year’s game?

Is Quinn Ewers playing in Senior Bowl 2025?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers - Source: Imagn

No, Quinn Ewers will not be playing in the 2025 Senior Bowl. He had originally committed to playing, but he had to pull out due to an injury he sustained after the Longhorns' CFP semifinal loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. This is not the first time Ewers has had an injury this season, as he previously missed time due to an oblique injury.

Trending

“We did have the Texas quarterback coming, we just never announced it,” Executive Director Jim Nagy said via AL.com. “We were sitting on that. And then he had to pull out right after that last game.”

Quinn Ewers’ performance has been marred by critical turnovers

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has declared for the 2025 NFL draft, opting to forgo his remaining college eligibility. Ewers, set to turn 22 in March, has been the Longhorns' starting quarterback for three seasons, leading Texas to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances.

While his leadership has been key, his performance has been marred by critical turnovers, including a fumble in the recent loss to Ohio State.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass - Source: Imagn

This season, Ewers struggled with injuries, suffering an oblique injury early in the year and later battling an ankle issue. During his recovery, freshman backup Arch Manning stepped in, and Manning is expected to start for Texas in 2025. Ewers transferred to Texas from Ohio State, where he spent one year before joining coach Steve Sarkisian's program.

Over 36 games at Texas, Ewers completed 64.9% of his passes, totaling 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. While his consistency has been questioned, scouts are drawn to his arm strength, deep-ball ability, and playmaking flair. Though not known for scrambling, Ewers is seen as a capable athlete, with some areas of his game, such as footwork, in need of refinement.

Ewers' entry into the 2025 NFL draft bolsters a quarterback class that is considered weaker than the 2024 draft. Though initially set to participate in the 2025 Senior Bowl, he had to withdraw due to an injury sustained after Texas' College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Ohio State.

Also Read: Texas insider gives a reality check to Arch Manning as he prepares himself to replace Quinn Ewers in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.