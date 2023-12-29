Is Ray Davis playing in the bowl game Today? Kentucky RB's status explored ahead of Gator Bowl

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to play the Clemson Tigers in the Gator Bowl on Friday at noon ET.

With bowl games, we see plenty of players opt out to prepare for the NFL draft or are in the transfer portal. However, the Wildcats do have some key players deciding to suit up in the Gator Bowl on Friday.

Is Ray Davis playing in the Gator bowl today?

Kentucky running back Ray Davis will be playing in the Gator Bowl on Friday afternoon.

Davis has declared for the 2024 NFL draft but announced he will be playing in the Gator Bowl, which will be his final game as a member of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Davis originally had decided to opt out of the bowl game, but after talking with his team, he decided to change his decision and play one final game.

Why Davis changed his mind is uncertain, but head coach Mark Stoops said he was going to talk to Davis about playing one final game.

Ray Davis college career

Ray Davis spent five years in college, with his first two at Temple, the next two at Vanderbilt, and his final season at Kentucky.

This past season, Davis rushed for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns while also adding 317 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

In his college career, Davis has rushed for 3,563 yards and 28 touchdowns while adding 756 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

Ray Davis NFL draft projection

Ray Davis announced his decision to enter the 2024 NFL Draft and also has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl.

"First and foremost, I want to say thank you to God to allowing me to be in the position I am today. To the Big Blue Nation, I want to say thank you for showing me the best parts of what college football can be. To the staff and the coaches here at Kentucky, I want to say thank you for helping me grow into the best young man I can be. To my teammates, the boys, I'm forever indebted to y'all. I love y'all the most and I appreciate y'all for being on this journey with me."

Davis is expected to be drafted on Day 3 of the NFL draft in Rounds 4 to 6.

Who is favored to win the Gator Bowl?

The Clemson Tigers are four-point favorites to defeat the Kentucky Wildcats in the Gator Bowl on Friday.

On the money line, Clemson is a -180 favorite, which means the oddsmakers are giving them a 64.3% chance of winning the game.

