Is Riley Leonard playing in the bowl game? Duke QB's status explored ahead of Birmingham Bowl

As the Blue Devils gear up to take on Troy in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 23, the uncertainty over the availability of star QB Riley Leonard is a major concern.

With the departure of Mike Elko to Texas A&M, interim coach Trooper Taylor steps in, adding an element of uncertainty to Duke's approach.

Is Riley Leonard playing in the bowl game?

The answer is no. Despite being a driving force behind Duke's resurgence, Leonard will not be suiting up for the Birmingham Bowl.

The senior quarterback, who transferred to Notre Dame for his final season, concluded his Duke career after seven games in the 2023 season due to an injury.

Why did Riley Leonard transfer to Notre Dame?

Leonard, who showcased his skills with 2,967 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in the 2022 season, aims to fill the void left by Sam Hartman, who is set to enter the NFL draft.

Notre Dame secured a significant addition to its quarterback roster by acquiring Leonard, who displayed exceptional skills during his time with Duke.

Notre Dame, securing both incoming freshman CJ Carr and the experienced Riley Leonard, solidifies their quarterback lineup for both short and long-term success.

Riley Leonard's injury status

Despite a promising start to the 2023 season, Leonard suffered an injury midway, limiting him to only seven games. While he replicated his stellar 2022 performance in the initial games, amassing 1,102 yards and three touchdowns in seven appearances, the injury disrupted the momentum built from the season's start.

Who will be the starting QB for Duke in the Birmingham Bowl?

With Riley Leonard's absence, Duke turns to freshman Grayson Loftis to take the helm as the starting quarterback in the Birmingham Bowl. Loftis was tasked with the responsibility of leading the team.

He has shown promise with 823 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and a completion rate of 53.7%. His efficiency in running the offense and the support of the coaching staff position Loftis as a key player in Duke's strategy against Troy.

Troy's dual-threat: defensive and offensive attack

Facing Troy's defense adds complexity to Duke's offensive strategy. The Trojans, led by standout Javon Solomon, boast a Sun Belt Conference record of 45 sacks, ranks 6 nationally. The battle between Loftis and Troy's defense will be a key factor in determining the outcome of the Birmingham Bowl.

While Duke contends with defensive challenges, Troy brings a potent offensive arsenal to the table. Quarterback Gunnar Watson has orchestrated a successful passing attack, boasting a 150.5 quarterback rating and an average of 256.8 passing yards per game.

Running back Kimani Vidal, the Sun Belt offensive player of the year, adds a dynamic ground threat with 1,582 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Duke's defense faces a formidable task in containing Troy's multifaceted offensive game.

