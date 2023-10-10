Week 6 Risers & Sliders of college football: Trey Benson, Malachi Corley shine as Gabe Hall stumbles 

We are almost halfway through the 2023 college season and most of the big names have been talked about ad nauseum, so it’s time to switch gears. This week, I’ll focus on the next-level players who are rarely mentioned outside the scouting community, prospects with a legitimate chance to be middle-to-late-round selections in the 2024 NFL Draft and play on Sundays next season.

Here are the risers and sliders for Week 6, focusing on the underrated prospects.

Risers

#1 Trey Benson (RB) Florida State:

I mentioned Benson as a third-round prospect during my summer ACC preview of the Seminoles, and the FSU ball carrier is starting to hit his grove. After a slow start, Benson had a breakout contest during the blowout victory over Virginia Tech.

The junior finished with 200 yards on 11 carries with two TDs. He also caught three passes for 15 yards. Benson is a shifty interior runner with a slashing style and a tremendous burst of speed.

He possesses the skill to be a three-down ball carrier on Sundays who can also catch the ball out of the backfield or block when called upon.

#2 Malachi Corley (WR) Western Kentucky

Scouts were high on Corley entering the season, with some grading the senior as a second-round prospect.

The senior has responded with a terrific campaign in 2023. Corley has caught eight or more passes in four of five games this season, and his latest performance was his best.

Against Louisiana Tech, his numbers included eight catches for 207 yards with three TDs. Corley is averaging 14.5 yards on 37 receptions in five games this season. He’s a receiver with a stout build at 5-foot-10.5, 210 pounds, as well as exceptional quickness, which helps him create yardage after the catch.

Corley also offers possibilities as a punt returner with his sure hands and shifty style. He’s established himself as a top-100 pick, and the faster Corley runs in the lead-up to the draft, the earlier he will be selected.

#3 Kobe Singleton (CB) Liberty:

Mention Singleton’s name to people outside the scouting community and you’ll usually receive a shoulder shrug. Yet scouts believe the Liberty cornerback is a Day 3 prospect who could rise into the middle rounds.

Singleton broke up three passes against Sam Houston State to go along with three tackles. He also has two interceptions this season.

Singleton has next-level size and has been so good at times this season that opposing quarterbacks refuse to throw his way.

He’s another whose draft stock will take off if he plays well for a wider audience in a postseason All-Star game.

#4 Jaheim Thomas (LB) Arkansas:

The Razorbacks are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, yet Thomas has been a stalwart on defense. During the 27-20 loss to Mississippi, the senior totaled 11 tackles, including one TFL. It’s the fourth game this season that Thomas turned in double-digit tackles, and he’s totaled 59 tackles over six games.

Despite his next-level computer numbers (6-foot-3, 235 pounds, 4.65 40) and terrific production as a junior (70 tackles), Thomas was graded by most scouts as a free agent. Yet his athleticism, plus the improvement Thomas has shown in his game, has pushed him into the middle part of Day 3.

#5 Javon Solomon (LB) Troy:

Scouts were high on Solomon entering the season and the senior is starting to hit his groove. Against Arkansas State, he totaled five tackles and two sacks, giving him 5.5 sacks this season.

Solomon is an undersized pass rusher who possesses the athleticism and speed to make plays in space. He possesses a ton of upside, and though he’s presently graded as a Day 3 prospect, a top-100 calling of his name is not out of the question if Solomon has a good showing in an All-Star game such as the Shrine or Senior Bowl as well as good workouts at the combine.

#6 Jamari Thrash (WR) Louisville:

The Cardinals offense is hitting on all cylinders and is largely responsible for the team’s 6-0 record. Thrash has been consistently productive for UL and shows up each week, turning in big plays.

During the Cardinals’ upset over Notre Dame, Thrash caught eight passes for 75 yards with one TD. He’s found the end zone six times this season and is averaging 17.3 yards on 30 catches.

Thrash is incredibly quick and always finds a way to get open. He is rarely mentioned outside the scouting community, but he projects himself as a legitimate Day 3 pick.

Sleeper Prospect - Kris Mitchell (WR) Florida International

FIU has struggled in conference play this season with a 0-3 record, yet Mitchell has played well all year. The junior has 31 receptions for 550 yards with four TDs during the Panthers’ six games and has consistently played at a high level.

He’s a surehanded pass catcher who separates from defenders and catches the ball with excellent fundamentals. If Mitchell chooses to enter the draft, testing numbers will be critical to his final draft grade, yet he has enough ability to make an NFL roster as a fifth wideout.

Small School Prospect - Isaiah Davis (RB) South Dakota State:

Davis is graded as one of the top small-school prospects in the nation by NFL scouts, and he’s done nothing but continue to impress them this season.

The big-bodied back, who goes six feet, 225 pounds, is a grinder who picks up a lot of yards off contact. He’s an outstanding short-yardage ball carrier who is impossible to tackle.

Davis has been dominant for SDSU this season, and in the past two games alone, he rushed for 329 yards and five TDs. He’s not much of a pass catcher and is really better running downhill, yet Davis is a perfect fit for a team looking for a bigger back on the draft’s final day.

Sliders

# 1 Gabe Hall (DL) Baylor:

Scouts graded Hall anywhere from a late-round pick to a top-45 selection entering the season. To date, he’s played more like a UDFA, the grade I gave him over the summer.

Hall has totaled nine tackles, 1.5 TFLs and one sack this season and has been invisible in many games. The senior possesses next-level size (6-foot-5, 298 pounds) and athleticism (5.05 in the 40), yet his play and production have never been special.

A team could take a flyer on Hall late in the draft, yet to date he’s proven to be more bark than bite on the football field.