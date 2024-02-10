Is Ryan Grubb leaving Alabama for NFL? Exploring Alabama OC's coaching rumors

Ryan Grubb has reportedly reversed his decision to join the Alabama Crimson Tide as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Grubb, who served as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies for two seasons under current Tide coach Kalen DeBoer, will return to Seattle and take the same role with the Seahawks, per ESPN and 247Sports. The news broke on Friday night.

Sources say Grubb's claim of being the OC for the Crimson Tide was premature and unfounded. He has now apparently taken the same position with the Seattle Seahawks, leaving the Crimson Tide without an offensive coordinator.

Is Alabama OC Ryan Grubb taking his first NFL role?

Initially, Grubb was reported to have followed former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama, intending to reprise his role as offensive coordinator under him in Tuscaloosa. However, plans shifted, and Grubb won’t be leaving the state of Washington after all.

Instead, recent reports suggest the Seattle Seahawks have hired him to be their new OC, allegedly making him the latest addition to new coach Mike Macdonald’s staff. Bob Condotta for “The Seattle Times” posted on X that the Seahawks are expected to announce the Grubb soon, possibly as early as Saturday.

Grubb’s coaching journey spans various levels since 2003, and he has been a play-caller since 2019. He architected a high-octane Washington offense, ranking second in passing yards and fueling the Huskies' 2023 national championship run.

With Grubb's appointment reportedly now in place, the Seahawks’ coordinators are complete under coach Macdonald, who also brought Jay Harbaugh to run special teams and Aden Durde as their defensive coordinator.

Why did Ryan Grubb leave Alabama for the Seahawks?

Bob Condotta, a Seahawks insider, revealed some details about the hiring process. He wrote that the Seahawks wanted someone with a college background, not necessarily NFL experience.

“Though the Seahawks had interest in Grubb from the start, one reason for waiting to make the hire official was to allow a 30-day window for Alabama players to enter the transfer portal to pass,” Condotta wrote, per On3.

Grubb was still recruiting for Alabama until National Signing Day and even called himself the offensive coordinator. But now he is joining the Seahawks as their new OC.

