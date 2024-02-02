Top 5 Alabama OC replacements if Ryan Grubb takes the Seattle Seahawks job feat. Brian Hartline

Alabama's coaching carousel may have begun another round, with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb contemplating an NFL move. If Grubb does indeed go to the Seattle Seahawks, as has been rumored, who might replace him in Tuscaloosa?

As new coach Kalen DeBoer has worked with Grubb for several seasons, it takes a deep dive to offer a few possible replacements, but here are five names that might be on the list.

Top 5 Alabama OC Replacements

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Former Alabama staffer Butch Jones could be a surprise offensive coordinator candidate for the Tide.

5. Butch Jones

Jones would be a surprise because he's been a head coach at Arkansas State for the last three years. But as a guy who knows a few things about up-tempo offenses, he might be intriguing to DeBoer. He also spent three seasons at Alabama and could help provide some familiarity in that context.

Of course, this is a long shot. Jones undoubtedly thinks of himself as a head coach and is just getting competitive at Arkansas State. But he is an experienced offensive mind who knows the SEC. Stranger things have happened.

4. Drew Hollingshead

Yes, he's not an overwhelming name. But he checks all the Air Raid boxes, and Hollingshead could be the next great SEC play-caller. Hollingshead made his play-calling debut at Western Kentucky in 2023. Western Kentucky scored 41.5 points per game with him and passed for 3,853 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Before WKU, he coached at Mississippi State with the late Mike Leach, Air Raid legend. He worked with Leach at Washington State as well, with tons of points and yards everywhere he's coached. He's an unknown, but an Air Raid guy with SEC connections. Don't count him out.

3. Brian Hartline

Hartline has done an excellent job at Ohio State, coaching up a bevy of star receivers now in the NFL. But for all that, the Buckeyes have been very slow about giving him actual responsibility in terms of play-calling. And now, Ohio State has added former Texans coach Bill O'Brien to apparently call plays.

Hartline has earned his stripes in everything, except calling plays. DeBoer just might see this as an opportunity to take an ace recruiter and excellent receiver coach to Alabama. Hartline may be brilliant as a play-caller. And DeBoer could be the guy to give him that chance.

2. Alex Atkins

Atkins is a young coach, still looking to prove himself off a stint at Florida State. FSU struggles to retain coaches at times, and Atkins might prove intriguing to De Boer.

DeBoer's lack of regional ties is a legitimate concern. Atkins played at UT-Martin, and then coached at Chattanooga, Georgia Southern, Tulane, and Charlotte before Florida State. That's roughtly half of Alabama's regional footprint right there-- Tennessee, Georgia, Louisiana, and North Carolina. Given FSU's excellent season pre-injury to Jordan Travis, Atkins deserves a second look.

1.Kliff Kingsbury

Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury could follow in the mold of Kiffin and Sarkesian by re-awakening his career at Alabama.

When he coached at Alabama, Nick Saban was adept at grabbing mid-coaching career guys and bringing them back from the near-dead. Think of Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkesian in that category. DeBoer could do the same with Kingsbury.

Kingsbury's Air Raid credentials are immaculate, and he's coached at Texas Tech and for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Get him back on a winner, and he might well follow Kiffin and Sark in becoming an opposing coach who challenges Alabama. Hire him or hope nobody else does. That might be DeBoer's situation.