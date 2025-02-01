Is Shedeur Sanders playing in the Senior Bowl? Looking at the Colorado QB's availability

The Senior Bowl is where top NFL draft prospects show off their potential to prospective teams. Annually held in Mobile, Alabama, it used to be a game just for the seniors, but this will be the second straight season where underclassmen eligible for the 2025 NFL draft can play the game.

Practices have been underway the entire week, but perhaps the most notable player who will not be taking the field this Saturday is Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and potential top overall pick Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders attended the East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas but was there only to meet with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, who hold the first three picks in the NFL draft.

Varying reports have been coming out about why Sanders opted not to practice, let alone play, for both Bowl games. Some have suggested that the Titans, Browns and Giants have asked Sanders not to practice.

Another suggested that Sanders agreed to show up in Dallas in exchange for the Shrine Bowl, inviting some of his Colorado teammates to give them an opportunity to showcase their abilities, but he was not going to participate in any activity.

In the recent history of these bowl games, more top prospects have opted out from playing these games for a variety of reasons, ranging from the injury risk to the risk of having his flaws exposed if said prospect plays. A bunch of stars have had their draft stock rise or drop when they participated.

Shedeur Sanders unsure of participation in NFL Scouting Combine

Notably, Shedeur Sanders has also said he is unsure whether he will be at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to show off his skills. Colorado hasn’t released a date for their pro day, which will likely be held in March.

Sanders is looking to be the top quarterback taken in the upcoming NFL draft in April after a solid senior year at Colorado. He threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and ten interceptions. The Buffaloes finished their season 9-4, which was good enough for fourth place in the Big 12.

The Senior Bowl will be played at the University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

