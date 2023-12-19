Is Spencer Sanders playing in the bowl game? Ole Miss QB's status explored ahead of Peach Bowl

Quarterback Spencer Sanders will not be able to suit up for the Ole Miss Rebels New Year's Six Peach Bowl clash against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Dec. 30. This means Sanders, a senior backup signal-caller, has played his last snap of college football and potentially his last snap as a quarterback.

The player will probably move on to pursuing his NFL dreams, although he faces an uphill battle with the 2024 NFL draft class looking stocked with passers.

The No. 11 Rebels open up as 3.5-point underdogs to the No. 10 Nittany Lions. This bowl looks like one of the most interesting ones of the non-FCP games.

Is Spencer Sanders playing in the bowl game?

Spencer Sanders won't be featuring for the Rebels, as he has been deemed academically ineligible for the Ole Miss 2023 season finale. This shouldn't affect Lane Kiffin's game plan much, as Sanders wasn't his starting quarterback.

Sanders spent one season with the Rebels, as he had previously played for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He was their starter for four seasons but lost the battle for the starting position at Ole Miss to Jaxson Dart.

Who will be the starting QB for Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl?

Jaxson Dart will suit up as the starting signal-caller for the Rebels in the Peach Bowl. The young quarterback has already signaled his full focus on the game, recently stating to the media that:

"I think when you're on the verge of doing something that a school has never done before and you're playing at a really high level as a team, I think that definitely catches the national eye. Coach [Lane] Kiffin and all our coaching staff make this a really exciting place to be. It catches a lot of people's eye, and a lot of people want to come here."

The junior threw for 2985 yards, with 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions. The highlight of his regular season came on Sept. 30, when he outdueled eventual Heisman winner Jayden Daniels in a thrilling 55-49 victory over LSU.

