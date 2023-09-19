Why did Spencer Sanders leave Oklahoma State? Ole Miss QB's collegiate career explored

Spencer Sanders surprised many fans when he decided to move to Ole Miss from Oklahoma State earlier this year. The reasons for the shock were multiple, but many believed he was trading a top college football program for one where he’d have to fight for his place among the QB corps.

Still, it happened. Here, we will answer why Sanders left Oklahoma State.

Why did Spencer Sanders leave Oklahoma State?

Spencer Sanders reportedly settled on Ole Miss after also considering joining Auburn, reports The Oklahoman.

In January, Sanders shared the reasons why he chose to leave the Cowboys. In a report by ESPN, he said the main reason was his desire to play for head coach Lane Kiffin.

Here are his exact words from the aforementioned ESPN report:

"I fit in very well there with what they do on offense, their play-action game, the way they take deep shots down the field, Coach Kiffin's mindset and their balance with a great running back like Quinshon Judkins. It's just a very well-rounded scheme."

And with him on the Rebels this season, the team is absolutely reaping the rewards.

The quarterback reportedly ‘didn’t want to leave’ Oklahoma State for Ole Miss. According to a separate report by Heartland College Sports, the quarterback remained grateful for the time he spent with the Cowboys. He goes:

“I was grateful for my time (at Oklahoma State). I don’t have too much bad to say. I’m grateful for the quarterback they’ve helped me develop into. Coach (Tim) Rattay has a lot of say into that. He’s helped me develop over the years. I didn’t want to leave him. I was sad to leave him. But, you know, maybe this is just for the better."

"I think it was time for me to split ways and try something new. Try to take my game to the next level.”

Sanders and the Rebels this season

To say that Spencer Sanders’ decision to join Ole Miss this season is paying dividends is a massive understatement.

As of this writing, the Rebels remain undefeated through their first three games. They are also in third place in the SEC West and are among the best SEC teams right now, above teams like Alabama, of all people.

This includes an absolute 73-7 destruction of Mercer in their season opener. All three games have been blowouts for Ole Miss, and Sanders is at the forefront of the team’s deadly offense so far.

