Which is the loudest college football stadium in the SEC? 

Almost always, the loudness of a college football stadium is the barometer by which its toughness on opposing teams is measured. The SEC, being one of the most powerful conferences in college football history, certainly has some of the loudest.

But if we're talking about only the SEC stadiums, which one is the loudest? Well, in this ranking, we'll explore the answer to this question. However, take note that the actual loudness measurement (i.e. decibel level) will only be indicated if the information is readily available. If db can't be used, we'll rank the stadiums by just how successful the home teams are whenever they play there.

#10. Davis Wade Stadium

Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium underwent a renovation in 2014 that focused not just on bringing fans closer to the action, but also on improving its loudness. The only reason the stadium is low on this list is because of its relatively smaller seating capacity (over 61,000) compared to other stadiums on this list, which does affect the decibel level a lot. They also like to add More Cowbell!

#9. Williams-Brice Stadium

The South Carolina Gamecocks are far from an SEC power. But a lot of fans do believe Williams-Brice Stadium can compete with the loudest college football stadiums in the nation. As per former college football referee Matt Austin (via TheSpun), he hasn't worked a stadium louder than Williams-Brice. The stadium regularly sees over 77,000 fans on game day, which is still immense and more than enough to bust anyone's eardrums.

#8. Kroger Field

There are no decibel level measurements of Kroger Field when the Wildcats are in town. But perhaps one video could prove how loud the stadium gets during home games. Twitter user @Cats_Coverage recently uploaded a video claiming they could hear the stadium chanting from 1.5 miles away. If you watch the video (and if you're a Wildcats fan), it's probably enough to give you goosebumps.

#7. Bryant-Denny Stadium

A lot of you might've expected the Crimson Tide's home stadium to be far higher on this list. And by all means, they should, though sheer decibel levels might say otherwise. However, an average level of 98 decibels is still in the "Very Loud" category, as per SoundPrint. Now, imagine Tuscaloosa during a big rivalry game (i.e. the Iron Bowl vs. Auburn), and you have an idea of just how louder Alabama fans can get when they want to.

#6. Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn University is not normally classed among the top teams in the NCAA. But their home field at Jordan-Hare Stadium can still get pretty loud. According to OnwardState, the stadium regularly clocks in at 100 decibels on average. Furthermore, it can get loud enough to generate an earthquake that was felt as far as Huntsville after Auburn beat Alabama back in 2013. Huntsville is located over 210 miles north of campus.

#5. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

"In the Swamp, only Gators come out alive." Well, they certainly made their home field as loud as it can get. A touchdown by legendary Florida quarterback Tim Tebow in 2009 clocked Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at almost 115 decibels (via the Sarasota Tribune). It's safe to assume that The Swamp has stayed consistently loud through the years since.

#4. Neyland Stadium

A 2022 game against the Crimson Tide had Vols fans and Neyland Stadium reach their loudest-ever volume in 101 years. As per KnoxNews, the stadium recorded 118 decibels in the 54-49 win, which is as loud as a jet engine or standing right below a crack of thunder. If you didn't have earplugs hearing this kind of noise, you would've been in trouble.

#3. Kyle Field

Combine fighter jets flying overhead, a rousing fight song that sounds like a military cadence and over 102,000 fans, and you'll have a deafening home field. Kyle Field recorded 126 decibels during the fourth quarter of a 2017 game against Alabama, and it's safe to say these Aggies fans may have surpassed that during the past few years.

#2. Sanford Stadium

A report by Sports Illustrated indicated that Georgia's Sanford Stadium recorded an insane 132.6-decibel noise level back in 2019. That was when they hosted and beat Notre Dame. The noise level was achieved even in the pouring rain, which is a testament to why Sanford is one of the loudest college football stadiums in the SEC. And certainly, these Bulldogs fans will have even more to cheer for this season.

#1. Tiger Stadium

Do you want to talk about the loudest college football stadiums in the SEC? Well, what else would be No. 1? When the Tigers make big plays, they make this 102,000-seater stadium go bonkers — 133 decibels, to be precise, which was detected by a seismograph in LSU's geology department last year (via USAToday).

The noise the fans made made the earth shake. That's how you know it's loud.